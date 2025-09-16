"Bangchella finally happening"- Fans rejoice as BIGBANG confirmed to make Coachella debut in 2026, six years after cancelled 2020 lineup

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 16, 2025 08:06 GMT
BIGBANG confirmed to make Coachella debut in 2026 (Images via Instagram/@xxxibgdrgn &amp; @coachella)
On September 16, 2025, Coachella announced its official lineup for the 2026 festival. The lineup confirmed that BIGBANG will finally take the stage next year. The group will take the stage on April 12 and April 19 for their highly anticipated appearance. Notably, the group was originally set to debut at the festival in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement is more special for the group's fans (VIPs) and for the members themselves, as 2026 marks the group's 20th anniversary since debuting in 2006. BIGBANG's inclusion was one of the major highlights since the announcement of the Coachella 2026 lineup.

Coachella 2026 will take place on the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The festival will be headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G.

Along with the anticipation of April, there is also speculation among fans about whether the group will release new music for the special occasion.

The 2020 cancellation disappointed many fans after there would have been a grand comeback following years of service in the military. With G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung confirmed to perform, fans are more excited than ever. An X user, @aideadump, wrote,

"bangchella finally happening in the big 2026 . good things really come to those who wait."
Fans took to social media almost instantly to celebrate the long-awaited announcement. Many called it “Bangchella.” Fans expressed how emotional it was to see the group finally added back to the festival’s lineup.

Some said the performance was overdue and that BIGBANG “deserved it the most” given their legendary stage presence.

Others shared that the timing felt perfect, describing 2026 as the group's year with both the Coachella debut and their 20th anniversary aligning. For now, the confirmation alone has left many saying the Coachella stage will finally get the BIGBANG experience.

About BIGBANG, Coachella’s history with K-pop, and 2026 more

BIGBANG’s long-awaited debut will join a growing list of iconic K-pop moments at Coachella. Epik High made history in 2016 as the first K-pop group to headline the festival, while groups like BLACKPINK, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, 2NE1, aespa, and ENHYPEN have also brought Korean music to the desert stage.

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 - Source: Getty
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

On the other hand, soloists like BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, BIBI, and GOT7's Jackson Wang had previously taken the stage.

The 2026 lineup includes SHINee's Taemin, performing solo on April 11 and April 18, and HYBE's rookie global girl group KATSEYE, performing on April 10 and April 17. BIGBANG will perform on April 12 and April 19. All three acts will present a diverse side of K-pop across the two weekends.

BIGBANG first debuted in 2006 and went on to shape K-pop with experimental sounds, fashion, and powerful performances. Seungri retired from the industry in 2019, and T.O.P stepped away in 2023, leaving G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung to carry forward as a trio.

Their last single, Still Life (2022), topped global charts. They reunited in 2024 for a surprise MAMA Awards stage. The group’s Coachella debut in 2026 not only fulfills the moment lost in 2020 but also celebrates two decades of their music legacy.

Fans are already anticipating a setlist filled with classics like Fantastic Baby and Bang Bang Bang.

