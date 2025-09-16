"Bangchella finally happening"- Fans rejoice as BIGBANG confirmed to make Coachella debut in 2026, six years after cancelled 2020 lineup

On September 16, 2025, Coachella announced its official lineup for the 2026 festival. The lineup confirmed that BIGBANG will finally take the stage next year. The group will take the stage on April 12 and April 19 for their highly anticipated appearance. Notably, the group was originally set to debut at the festival in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.This announcement is more special for the group's fans (VIPs) and for the members themselves, as 2026 marks the group's 20th anniversary since debuting in 2006. BIGBANG's inclusion was one of the major highlights since the announcement of the Coachella 2026 lineup.Coachella 2026 will take place on the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The festival will be headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G.Along with the anticipation of April, there is also speculation among fans about whether the group will release new music for the special occasion.The 2020 cancellation disappointed many fans after there would have been a grand comeback following years of service in the military. With G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung confirmed to perform, fans are more excited than ever. An X user, @aideadump, wrote,&quot;bangchella finally happening in the big 2026 . good things really come to those who wait.&quot;ai 101 @aideadumpLINKbangchella finally happening in the big 2026 😭😭 good things really come to those who waitFans took to social media almost instantly to celebrate the long-awaited announcement. Many called it “Bangchella.” Fans expressed how emotional it was to see the group finally added back to the festival’s lineup.Some said the performance was overdue and that BIGBANG “deserved it the most” given their legendary stage presence.karla @jiyongvampLINKI know other Kpop artists have performed at Coachella already but honestly they are really the ones who deserve it the most. 😭 Their stage performance and aura is OTHERWORLDLY it’ll surpass all the others easily I already foresee itNaz ☘️🪷 @nazsneakLINKREAL bangchella truthers like me fought and died for this for YEARS just so you knowGDRAGON'S BUTTERFLY 🦋(◕ᴗ◕)💛✌ @Coup_dEtat5LINKCOACHELLA saw BIGBANG 's impact on MAMA 2024 &amp;amp;amp; knew what exactly they needed to do 😎🤣. &amp;amp;amp; They invited BIGBANG as the only Kpop group because they know the kings alone can put on a freaking show!!karla @jiyongvampLINKBIGBANG COACHELLA PERFORMANCE IN APRIL = COMEBACK IN MARCH/MAY ????? 🥹🥹🥹🥹 WE WILL PROBABLY GET TO SEE NEW SONGS/ STAGE PERFORMANCES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 10 YEARS AT COACHELLA AGHHHHHHHHOthers shared that the timing felt perfect, describing 2026 as the group's year with both the Coachella debut and their 20th anniversary aligning. For now, the confirmation alone has left many saying the Coachella stage will finally get the BIGBANG experience.karla @jiyongvampLINKI can’t believe a whole new wave of people will discover them from Coachella next year too they will never be irrelevant or forgotten MY KINGS #BIGBANG 😭😭😭😭😭😭5HINee - 💎💎💎💎💎 @twinklingsixLINKBigbang stage gonna be super insane &amp;amp;amp; my maknae taemin in coachella yess!!its gonna be new experience for taem!nanis @daehoistLINK2026 is literally bigbang’s year NO DOUBT their 20th anniversary and now THEY WILL PERFORM AT COACHELLA THANK U UNIVERSEAbout BIGBANG, Coachella’s history with K-pop, and 2026 moreBIGBANG’s long-awaited debut will join a growing list of iconic K-pop moments at Coachella. Epik High made history in 2016 as the first K-pop group to headline the festival, while groups like BLACKPINK, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, 2NE1, aespa, and ENHYPEN have also brought Korean music to the desert stage.2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 - Source: GettyOn the other hand, soloists like BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, BIBI, and GOT7's Jackson Wang had previously taken the stage.The 2026 lineup includes SHINee's Taemin, performing solo on April 11 and April 18, and HYBE's rookie global girl group KATSEYE, performing on April 10 and April 17. BIGBANG will perform on April 12 and April 19. All three acts will present a diverse side of K-pop across the two weekends.MatzMARS | VOTE FOR YUMEKI‼️ @seonghw00jinLINKYALLLL BIGBANG COACHELLA 2026 🔥 KPOP artists in 2026 Coachella have TAEMIN too , KATSEYE also attend yalll 🔥 😭BIGBANG first debuted in 2006 and went on to shape K-pop with experimental sounds, fashion, and powerful performances. Seungri retired from the industry in 2019, and T.O.P stepped away in 2023, leaving G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung to carry forward as a trio.Their last single, Still Life (2022), topped global charts. They reunited in 2024 for a surprise MAMA Awards stage. The group’s Coachella debut in 2026 not only fulfills the moment lost in 2020 but also celebrates two decades of their music legacy.Fans are already anticipating a setlist filled with classics like Fantastic Baby and Bang Bang Bang.