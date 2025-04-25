"It's not that serious" — Internet divided as BIGBANG's G-Dragon faces backlash from girl group fans over Instagram activity

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is drawing attention for his recent Instagram activity. Over the past few weeks, fans of multiple girl groups have voiced their concerns online, accusing him of stirring up unwanted dating rumors involving younger female idols.

The backlash resurfaced after the rapper posted a story thanking Miu Miu, which included a sticker of IVE’s Jang Wonyoung. Although the speculations were widely considered baseless, G-Dragon remained silent, leaving fans upset that Wonyoung had to deal with the fallout alone.

The criticism didn’t stop there. G-Dragon recently liked a post by aespa’s Karina shortly after news of her breakup became public. Fans also noticed that he had followed her on Instagram. The situation escalated further when G-Dragon tagged TWICE’s Sana in an Instagram story during a Coldplay concert and then deleted it.

While some viewed these actions as innocent gestures of support, others accused him of fueling more speculation. Many questioned why he would tag only her, especially given his history of unintentionally sparking similar rumors in the past. Several users pointed out that using social media is a common habit and shouldn't be blown out of proportion. One X user, @gfrdcafes, wrote:

Fans defend the idol as he faces backlash for his Instagram activity (Image via X/@gfrdcafes)

Fans argued that while G-Dragon walks away unbothered, it’s often the female idols who are left to deal with the gossip, assumptions, and backlash.

"A 2nd gen girlgroup had to deactivated her account because his fans attacking her on comment sections. They even tried to hacked her account which she begged them to stop on her bio. All because he likes almost all her posts," an X user commented.

"this guy is so creepy and odd. many females have got hate because of him," a user remarked.

"what i've been noticing lately...," a person added.

However, not everyone agreed. Some netizens defended him, saying the reactions are overblown and that he's just being friendly and expressive, as he has always been. They pointed to his long-standing friendships with female idols like IU, CL, and Dara as proof that his interactions are nothing new.

"GD Has Always Been Friends With Many FM Idols From CL,Dara, IU , SooJoo, Rosé ,Kim go eun etc so I don’t get why ppl are making this a big deal he’s more quiet on the ones he dates like nana and kiko he’s a 2nd gen artist he’s gonna be more vocal on his support get over it," a fan wrote.

"There's so much going on in the world to worry about, but you're worried about an artist who likes anything and fills his posts with gifs," an X user added.

"Stan a King who bravely support other artist. People who put malice on whatever he do are the weird ones," another person mentioned.

"liking a post from someone u know is creepy? also sana is like 26??? yall fu*kin weird," a fan remarked.

G-Dragon’s comeback era and ongoing tour amid criticism

Amid this online divide, G-Dragon continues to move forward with his solo music comeback. His latest album, Übermensch, was released in February 2025, marking his first studio album in 12 years and his first since leaving YG Entertainment. He kicked off his long-awaited Übermensch world tour with two explosive nights in Goyang.

The concerts featured special appearances by 2NE1’s CL and G-Dragon's fellow BIGBANG members, Taeyang and Daesung. The performances sparked nostalgia with tracks like Home Sweet Home, Crayon, Fantastic Baby, and more.

The tour spans cities like Tokyo, Manila, Macau, and Jakarta, and has been praised for its energy and creativity. Here are the upcoming G-Dragon Übermensch 2025 World Tour dates and venues (Phase 1):

May 10 & 11 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

– Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome May 17 – Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena

– Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena May 25 & 26 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome

– Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome June 7 & 8 – Macau – Galaxy Arena

– Macau – Galaxy Arena July 12 & 13 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei Arena

– Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei Arena July 19 & 20 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil

– Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil July 26 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena

– Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena August 9 & 10 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Arena

As G-Dragon pushes forward with his performances, the conversation around his social media presence continues.

