G-Dragon, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Byeon Woo-seok, & more awarded with Prime Minister’s Commendation at 2025 Korea Popular Culture & Arts Awards: Full list

The 2025 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards returned this year with the Prime Minister’s Commendation. The ceremony will take place on October 23, at the National Theater of Korea in Jung-gu, Seoul. Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and arranged by the Korea Creative Content Agency, the event highlights 31 honorees. It was launched in 2010. Now in its 16th year, the show stands as one of Korea’s most respected honors.List of Prime Minister’s Commendation winnersEach year, individuals and teams are awarded across four categories: Cultural MedalPresidential CommendationPrime Minister’s CommendationMinister of Culture, Sports and Tourism CommendationWinners are chosen based on their years of contribution, performance record, social impact, and industry influence. Technical professionals also receive separate recognition through the Popular Culture and Art Production Staff Award.Cultural MedalA total of six honorees received the Cultural Medal. G-Dragon was recognized for advancing K-pop’s global reach and became the youngest musician to ever receive a Cultural Medal. Late comedian Jeon Yoo-sung’s decades of influence on Korean comedy were also formally honored.Silver Crown Cultural Medal: Kim Hae-sook (actor)The Bronze Crown Cultural Medal: Lee Byung-hun (actor), Jung Dong-hwan (actor)The Jade Crown Cultural Medal: G-Dragon (Kwon Ji-yong) (singer), Jeon Yoo-sung (comedian, posthumous), Bae Han-sung (voice actor)Presidential CommendationSeven individuals and groups received the Presidential Commendation. Actors: Kim Mi-kyung, Lee Min-ho, Lee Jung-eunSingers/Groups: TVXQ, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, SEVENTEENVoice Actor: Kim Eun-youngPrime Minister’s CommendationThe Prime Minister’s Commendation recognized eight recipients. Actors: Kim Ji-won, Kim Tae-ri, Park Bo-young, Park Hae-jun, Joo Ji-hoonSingers/Groups: ATEEZ, TWICEPerformer: Choi Hee-sunMinister of Culture, Sports and Tourism CommendationTen artists and creators received the Minister’s Commendation. Actors: Ko Yoon-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Ji Chang-wook, Chu Young-wooSingers/Groups: RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, i-dle, ZEROBASEONEComedian: Lee Soo-jiChoreographer: BEBEPopular Culture and Arts Production Staff AwardHeld a day before the main ceremony, this segment honored behind-the-scenes creators. Ryu Sung-hee (Art Director, I Was Fooled),Park Sung-il (Sound Director),Jo In-hyung (Editor-in-Chief),Ok Im-sik (DIT)Additional honors under the Content Promotion Agency Award went to key technical professionals, including lighting, costume, and stage art directors from major production companies such as MBC, CJ ENM, and N. Production.