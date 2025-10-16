  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • What is the ‘Love Your W’ event? W Korea and celebrities slammed by breast cancer survivors for glamourizing awareness while donating little

What is the ‘Love Your W’ event? W Korea and celebrities slammed by breast cancer survivors for glamourizing awareness while donating little

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 16, 2025 08:22 GMT
W Korea
W Korea's Love Your W breast cancer awareness (Image via YouTube/W Korea)

W Korea celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Love Your W breast cancer awareness night on October 15, 2025. The affair occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, 3rd Floor Grand Ballroom, beginning at 8:00 pm. Love Your W is an annual event, attended by various K-celebs. It is hosted by the magazine to support low-income patients and also help to facilitate the early detection of breast cancer.

Ad

Profits from the gala go to the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation. It assists in funding screenings, therapies, and surgeries for females in need. This year, the drive partnered with Swiss contemporary artist Ugo Rondinone. He is known for translating nature into art, like stones, clouds, rainbows, the sun and moon, and trees across his craft.

Since its launch in 2006, when public awareness of breast cancer in Korea was minimal, W Korea’s campaign has donated a total of 1.1 billion won. The initiative helped around 500 women gain access to specialized screenings. However, fans questioned why, despite hundreds of celebrities attending each year, the project has only donated 1 billion won.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"In the past 11 yrs of its breast cancer fundraising event W korea has only donated 1 billion won, I'm asking hundred of celebs are attending every year and they aren't even donating $1🐸 this reminds me of parasite movie," an X user commented.
Ad

Many continue to question the legitimacy of the reported 1 billion won raised over two decades.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Breast cancer survivors are also criticizing the event for glamorizing a sensitive issue.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Top-tier celebrities who were present at W Korea's Love Your W event

Ad

BTS members Taehyung, RM, and j-hope stole the spotlight at The Love Your W event. Alongside Bangtan Boys, the lineup also featured idols from TXT, aespa, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, MONSTA X, ILLIT, NMIXX, ALICE, All Day Project, and IVE.

Actors and other celebrities were also in attendance. Some of the notable names included Won Ji-an, Lee Min-ho, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Young-ae, Lee Joon-hyuk, Lee Jun-ho, Lee Chae-min, Jo Yu-ri, Krystal, Kim Se-jeong, DEX, Byeon Woo-seok, and Jeon So-mi.

Ad

Elsewhere, Jay Park received criticism for performing songs with s*xual themes at the gathering. He subsequently issued an apology. At the same time, online users noted that Byeon Woo-seok was the only star donning a pink ribbon. Originally introduced in 1991 in New York, the pink ribbon has become an international emblem for breast cancer awareness.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications