What is the ‘Love Your W’ event? W Korea and celebrities slammed by breast cancer survivors for glamourizing awareness while donating little

W Korea celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Love Your W breast cancer awareness night on October 15, 2025. The affair occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, 3rd Floor Grand Ballroom, beginning at 8:00 pm. Love Your W is an annual event, attended by various K-celebs. It is hosted by the magazine to support low-income patients and also help to facilitate the early detection of breast cancer. Profits from the gala go to the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation. It assists in funding screenings, therapies, and surgeries for females in need. This year, the drive partnered with Swiss contemporary artist Ugo Rondinone. He is known for translating nature into art, like stones, clouds, rainbows, the sun and moon, and trees across his craft.Since its launch in 2006, when public awareness of breast cancer in Korea was minimal, W Korea’s campaign has donated a total of 1.1 billion won. The initiative helped around 500 women gain access to specialized screenings. However, fans questioned why, despite hundreds of celebrities attending each year, the project has only donated 1 billion won.&quot;In the past 11 yrs of its breast cancer fundraising event W korea has only donated 1 billion won, I'm asking hundred of celebs are attending every year and they aren't even donating $1🐸 this reminds me of parasite movie,&quot; an X user commented. sover 🇵🇸 @soverm01LINKin the past 11 yrs of its breast cancer fundraising event W korea has only donated 1 billion won, I'm asking hundred of celebs are attending every year and they aren't even donating $1🐸 this reminds me of parasite movieMany continue to question the legitimacy of the reported 1 billion won raised over two decades. xima @afairytaelLINKapparently they only managed to gather 1 billion wons in YEARS. they just wear their fancy clothes, pose for the cameras and drink champagne and make it seem like it's another fashion event, but it's actually for BREAST CANCER AWARENESS!! truly disappointing...waveafterwave @waveafterwave11LINKKorean celebs are so painfully shallow and empty. No real opinions, no thoughts of their own. No one here even mentioned breast cancer, which is laughable but not surprising. Most of these posers don’t even donate how has this event only raised 1.1 billion won in 20 years?고사리 @driedgosariLINKfinding out w korea has raised a Grand Total of 1.1b won ($775k) across the 20 whole years theyve held this event LMFAO just absolutely useless 😭Breast cancer survivors are also criticizing the event for glamorizing a sensitive issue. nadtweets @sdanblueLINKAs a breast cancer survivor myself, I understand your perspective. But enjoying a glass of wine now and then is part of living fully after everything I’ve been through. Stress and fear can be just as harmful, so choosing joy and balance matters as well🌿chelle🌿 @linohuiiLINKSo-called “awareness” gala feels tone-deaf. They’re calling it a breast cancer event, yet it looks like a party or disco. There are no pink ribbons, no real effort to spread awareness—nothing. As someone whose mom is a breast cancer survivor, this really doesn’t sit right with megunwookie pookie @bloominghaesooLINKfans showing off their idols' networking abilitites at the w korea BREAST CANCER AWARENESS event is giving tone-deaf😐as someone who had a near experience with breast cancer, it is sooo disrespectful to show off the rich rather than bringing awareness to the suffering.Top-tier celebrities who were present at W Korea's Love Your W eventBTS members Taehyung, RM, and j-hope stole the spotlight at The Love Your W event. Alongside Bangtan Boys, the lineup also featured idols from TXT, aespa, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, MONSTA X, ILLIT, NMIXX, ALICE, All Day Project, and IVE.Actors and other celebrities were also in attendance. Some of the notable names included Won Ji-an, Lee Min-ho, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Young-ae, Lee Joon-hyuk, Lee Jun-ho, Lee Chae-min, Jo Yu-ri, Krystal, Kim Se-jeong, DEX, Byeon Woo-seok, and Jeon So-mi.Elsewhere, Jay Park received criticism for performing songs with s*xual themes at the gathering. He subsequently issued an apology. At the same time, online users noted that Byeon Woo-seok was the only star donning a pink ribbon. Originally introduced in 1991 in New York, the pink ribbon has become an international emblem for breast cancer awareness.