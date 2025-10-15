  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  "Absolutely gorgeous"- Fans go gaga as BTS' Taehyung serves "royalty" with his buttoned-down look at W Korea's 'Love Your W' 2025 event

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:36 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung W Korea’s Love Your W breast cancer awareness campaign (Image via YouTube/W Korea)

On October 15, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung made a surprise appearance at W Korea’s Love Your W breast cancer awareness campaign. The affair, marking the 20th anniversary of the initiative, was held at the Four Seasons Hotel’s Grand Ballroom in Jongno-gu, Seoul. BTS leader RM and j-hope were also in attendance alongside him.

V stepped out in a navy velvet blazer detailed with gold embroidery. The jacket had structured shoulders and metallic buttons. Beneath, he wore a white ruffled shirt with a deep neckline, slightly unbuttoned. He paired it with faded blue jeans and black shoes.

To complete the look, the idol added minimal metallic accessories and a thin chain necklace. His wet-styled hair pulled the entire ensemble together. The appearance wasn’t announced beforehand. The only clue came when W Korea’s official YouTube livestream quietly listed his name among attendees.

The “Love Your W” campaign, launched two decades ago, is W Korea’s signature project dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness and supporting survivors. This year’s edition featured several top names from the Korean entertainment scene, but V's unexpected entry quickly became the highlight of the evening.

"Taehyung looks absolutely gorgeous, the way he scrunches his nose :( this silly baby :(," an X user commented.
Fans keep praising how "gorgeous" he looks.

Others are calling him “Prince Taehyung” following his look at the event.

BTS’ Taehyung featured on W Korea September 2025 issue

BTS&#039; Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On August 6, W Korea rolled out six covers for its September 2025 issue, all starring BTS' Taehyung. This was his first magazine cover shoot since completing military service in June. The announcement called him,

“A presence that commands attention — a face that captivates us all."

The feature inside the magazine spans about 40 pages, unusually large for a single artist. V wears CELINE’s Spring 2026 PRINTEMPS line, designed by Michael Rider, fitting his role as the brand’s global ambassador. The issue lined up with Frieze Seoul 2025, forming part of W Korea’s Art + Asia special edition, combining fashion and art in one narrative.

Some shots showed him in black-and-white formal suits. Others played with cool tones, including teal high-necks and pastel or bright overcoats. Accessories like metallic nails, chains, and lock-and-key pieces were also added.

In some snaps, he sported a brow slit. In others, his hair flipped between natural and turquoise-green tinges. The covers hit the public on August 6, with pre-orders starting on August 7. The issue sold fast, even topping bestseller charts in Korea and internationally.

BTS' V is currently going viral after being spotted enjoying a pistachio croissant during Paris Fashion Week!

