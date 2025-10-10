“Imagine mocking THE KIM TAEHYUNG”- Influencer sparks fan outrage by allegedly imitating BTS’ V’s viral croissant eating moment

On Friday, October 10, an influencer under the TikTok username, @ne_4_4444, released a post allegedly mocking BTS' Taehyung for his viral croissant-eating moment that landed on the internet a few days ago. During the idol's attendance at the SS26 Celine Fashion Show, the idol was seen enjoying a pistachio croissant, and a video of him eating the same went viral on the internet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile fans and netizens have been swooning over the idol's adorable mannerisms and characteristics, they were rather offended by the influencer's alleged mockery and disrespectful imitation of the same. Many feel that the mockery was unnecessary and uncalled for. Here are a few reactions regarding the recent imitation of BTS' Taehyung by the influencer, @ne_4_4444:&quot;Imagine mocking THEE KIM TAEHYUNG.&quot; said a fanFan reaction (Image via Instagram/@vkookarea.123)More fans and netizens expressed their reactions about the same.Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@vkookarea.123)Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@vkookarea.123)Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@vkookarea.123)Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@vkookarea.123)Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@vkookarea.123)Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@vkookarea.123)All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its title track, and it was also created as a tribute to the relationship he shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.Soon after the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which is an elite counterterrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol put forth three pre-recorded singles in 2024. The first was the release of the single, FRI(END)S in March 2024.This was followed up with two winter singles in December 2024. One was with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and another was a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas. He also put forth his first solo photobook in July of the same year, Type 1. The photobook consisted of images capturing the idol during his moments of comfort and relaxation. Around June 2025, Taehyung was discharged from his mandatory military service. Following the same, the idol has been spending most of his time reuniting with his fellow bandmates and reconnecting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams.In July, he made his first public appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Celine. Soon after the same, he also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover feature. Most recently, on October 5, he also attended another fashion show for the Spring and Summer collection of Celine for Paris Fashion Week.On the other hand, all the BTS members are currently working towards the creation of the group's next comeback, which is scheduled for release in Spring 2026.