  • “Imagine mocking THE KIM TAEHYUNG”- Influencer sparks fan outrage by allegedly imitating BTS’ V’s viral croissant eating moment

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 10, 2025 15:47 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On Friday, October 10, an influencer under the TikTok username, @ne_4_4444, released a post allegedly mocking BTS' Taehyung for his viral croissant-eating moment that landed on the internet a few days ago. During the idol's attendance at the SS26 Celine Fashion Show, the idol was seen enjoying a pistachio croissant, and a video of him eating the same went viral on the internet.

While fans and netizens have been swooning over the idol's adorable mannerisms and characteristics, they were rather offended by the influencer's alleged mockery and disrespectful imitation of the same. Many feel that the mockery was unnecessary and uncalled for. Here are a few reactions regarding the recent imitation of BTS' Taehyung by the influencer, @ne_4_4444:

More fans and netizens expressed their reactions about the same.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its title track, and it was also created as a tribute to the relationship he shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

Soon after the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which is an elite counterterrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol put forth three pre-recorded singles in 2024. The first was the release of the single, FRI(END)S in March 2024.

This was followed up with two winter singles in December 2024. One was with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and another was a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas. He also put forth his first solo photobook in July of the same year, Type 1.

The photobook consisted of images capturing the idol during his moments of comfort and relaxation. Around June 2025, Taehyung was discharged from his mandatory military service. Following the same, the idol has been spending most of his time reuniting with his fellow bandmates and reconnecting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams.

In July, he made his first public appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Celine. Soon after the same, he also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover feature. Most recently, on October 5, he also attended another fashion show for the Spring and Summer collection of Celine for Paris Fashion Week.

On the other hand, all the BTS members are currently working towards the creation of the group's next comeback, which is scheduled for release in Spring 2026.

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

