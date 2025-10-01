"Always booked and busy"- Fans buzz with BTS' Taehyung's solo project release anticipation following his post-work Weverse live update

On October 1, 2025, early in the morning BTS' Taehyung hosted a live broadcast on Weverse, fueling significant speculation among fans regarding an upcoming solo project. During the broadcast, on the fan communication platform Taehyung provided an update on his activities, stating&quot;Right now, it's not that I was sleeping. It's not that I just woke up. Right now... I'm telling you, I came after working. ARMY, I thought you wouldn't be able to wait until our comeback, so I came right after working, you know.&quot;Kim Taehyung aka V's remarks quickly sparked discussions online. Many interpreted the statement as an indication that he was actively developing personal music or content before BTS' highly anticipated group comeback scheduled for spring 2026.Further adding to the anticipation was a social media post by Taehyung's hairstylist, Choi Mujin, who shared a story indicating he was just finishing work in the early morning hours. Fans connected this post to Taehyung's recent schedule, viewing it as an evidence of the artist's intense workload, presumably for a new release.The combination of BTS V's explicit mention of working late and the stylist's early-morning post has prompted a flurry of comments across social media platforms. Fans are expressing heightened excitement and speculation. They notes his consistently busy schedule anticipating potential new projects from the singer while waiting for BTS' return as a group. One fan comments,&quot;Apparently taehyung stayed up late for a secret project, his hairstylist mujin just posted this story i’m shaking for excitement i wonder what it will be the best thing about taehyung is that you never know what to expect from him but you know he’s always booked and busy&quot;❦ @vantecheriesLINKApparently taehyung stayed up late for a secret project, his hairstylist mujin just posted this story i’m shaking for excitement i wonder what it will be😭 the best thing about taehyung is that you never know what to expect from him but you know he’s always booked and busyMany point out that while BTS' group comeback is set for spring 2026, his recent comments suggest he may be preparing something of his own beforehand. Others highlight how busy he has been since completing his military service. They note his continuous schedule with brand events, photoshoots, and music-related updates.Bangtan forever⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @Taehyungbigass7LINKJust come active look i think he is working on solo project because for bts album all member have to work hard not only tae and their album will release next year during spring but before that tae wanted to release something new song? my prediction he will release song in nov +Bangtan forever⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @Taehyungbigass7LINKAnd he didn't take break since he come from military celine show, coco cola, snow peak, dodgers w korea shooting compose coffee in just last 3 months give us update weekly he love us so much 🥺⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆ @lay0ve4rLINKi swear taehyung is working on his solo projects i just can't prove it yetSome fans argue that his solo activities are more likely since other members of BTS are not currently in Korea. Others express certainty that V is coming with new music soon. Many believe the updates point toward a new solo project rather than preparations for BTS' group comeback.Becky ⓥ @bwinjzLINKmujin story??? omg now i’m more convinced we’re getting another solo project from taeblueandgrey @Blueand96196355LINKI think we will get Taehyung's solo project soonNO NEXT BTS ⁷ @kashishopsieLINKI don't think so taehyung is coming back this late from work because of bts album ... it is something related to his solo project because his hairstylist mujin also posted a story that he too left work at 5 am . So I mean not everything has to be related to bts album 😭VANAت @DlLFHYUNGLINKHe never said it's for the CB It's clearly a Taehyung solo thing Why would he be working this late alone for a group project? When some members aren't even in Korea? His personal hairdresser was with him too V IS COMING!! I CANT WAIT 😭😭😭BTS' Taehyung sparks excitement with an unexpected Weverse live updateOn October 1, 2025, BTS member Taehyung hosted an unscheduled live broadcast on the Weverse platform. The 29-year-old artist shared that he joined the live session shortly after returning home from work, close to dawn. He explained that he logged on before taking time to rest.He addressed the intensity of his workload jokingly, saying he was extremely tired. He likened himself to a tireless worker, stating he was &quot;becoming an ox,&quot; and playfully warned fans that they would have to be prepared if he decided to take a much-needed rest later.&quot;I'm so tired. I didn't play around. They say work like an ox, so I'm becoming an ox. But army, you should know, while becoming an ox, I might want to be a sloth later, so how are you gonna handle that?&quot;Choi Mujin's story on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin)V also addressed BTS' upcoming plans, noting that he wanted to connect with fans who were eagerly anticipating the group's comeback. Midway through the session, he mentioned that his phone battery had dropped to 14 percent. As the live stream concluded, he said he would wash up and go to sleep.The spontaneous broadcast lasted for 9 minutes and 24 seconds. Despite the short duration the broadcast drew significant attention on social media, attracting 1.1 million viewers. It also accumulated 12.5 million likes within the duration of the session.