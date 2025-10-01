  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Always booked and busy"- Fans buzz with BTS' Taehyung's solo project release anticipation following his post-work Weverse live update

"Always booked and busy"- Fans buzz with BTS' Taehyung's solo project release anticipation following his post-work Weverse live update

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:11 GMT
Kim Taehyung on live (Image via Weverse)
Kim Taehyung on live (Image via Weverse)

On October 1, 2025, early in the morning BTS' Taehyung hosted a live broadcast on Weverse, fueling significant speculation among fans regarding an upcoming solo project. During the broadcast, on the fan communication platform Taehyung provided an update on his activities, stating

Ad

"Right now, it's not that I was sleeping. It's not that I just woke up. Right now... I'm telling you, I came after working. ARMY, I thought you wouldn't be able to wait until our comeback, so I came right after working, you know."

Kim Taehyung aka V's remarks quickly sparked discussions online. Many interpreted the statement as an indication that he was actively developing personal music or content before BTS' highly anticipated group comeback scheduled for spring 2026.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Further adding to the anticipation was a social media post by Taehyung's hairstylist, Choi Mujin, who shared a story indicating he was just finishing work in the early morning hours. Fans connected this post to Taehyung's recent schedule, viewing it as an evidence of the artist's intense workload, presumably for a new release.

The combination of BTS V's explicit mention of working late and the stylist's early-morning post has prompted a flurry of comments across social media platforms. Fans are expressing heightened excitement and speculation. They notes his consistently busy schedule anticipating potential new projects from the singer while waiting for BTS' return as a group. One fan comments,

Ad
"Apparently taehyung stayed up late for a secret project, his hairstylist mujin just posted this story i’m shaking for excitement i wonder what it will be the best thing about taehyung is that you never know what to expect from him but you know he’s always booked and busy"
Ad

Many point out that while BTS' group comeback is set for spring 2026, his recent comments suggest he may be preparing something of his own beforehand. Others highlight how busy he has been since completing his military service. They note his continuous schedule with brand events, photoshoots, and music-related updates.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some fans argue that his solo activities are more likely since other members of BTS are not currently in Korea. Others express certainty that V is coming with new music soon. Many believe the updates point toward a new solo project rather than preparations for BTS' group comeback.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Taehyung sparks excitement with an unexpected Weverse live update

On October 1, 2025, BTS member Taehyung hosted an unscheduled live broadcast on the Weverse platform. The 29-year-old artist shared that he joined the live session shortly after returning home from work, close to dawn. He explained that he logged on before taking time to rest.

He addressed the intensity of his workload jokingly, saying he was extremely tired. He likened himself to a tireless worker, stating he was "becoming an ox," and playfully warned fans that they would have to be prepared if he decided to take a much-needed rest later.

Ad
"I'm so tired. I didn't play around. They say work like an ox, so I'm becoming an ox. But army, you should know, while becoming an ox, I might want to be a sloth later, so how are you gonna handle that?"
Choi Mujin&#039;s story on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin)
Choi Mujin's story on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin)

V also addressed BTS' upcoming plans, noting that he wanted to connect with fans who were eagerly anticipating the group's comeback. Midway through the session, he mentioned that his phone battery had dropped to 14 percent. As the live stream concluded, he said he would wash up and go to sleep.

The spontaneous broadcast lasted for 9 minutes and 24 seconds. Despite the short duration the broadcast drew significant attention on social media, attracting 1.1 million viewers. It also accumulated 12.5 million likes within the duration of the session.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications