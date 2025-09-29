  • home icon
  • "It's none of our business"- Fans react after BTS' Jungkook's Initial bracelet during his latest weverse live sparks speculations

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 29, 2025 10:19 GMT
Jungkook live on Weverse (Image via Weverse)
BTS’ Jungkook surprised fans with a live session on Weverse on September 28, 2025. The livestream lasted over an hour, where the singer spent time casually chatting with fans while preparing two food dishes on camera.

While many enjoyed the relaxed interaction, one particular detail drew significant attention from fans. The singer was seen wearing a bracelet with the engraving “SJ ♡ HK.” The accessory immediately became a talking point among fans, with eagle-eyed viewers speculating over the meaning behind the initials.

Some fans suggested that the letters might represent his family members. The theory circulating online linked the initials to the middle names of his family members. They speculated S stood for Dong-soo his father, J stood for his mother’s name Mi-jeong while H and K stood for Junghyun, his older brother, and Jungkook himself.

Alongside the family theory, another set of speculations surfaced online, tying the bracelet to dating rumors. A section of fans suggested that the engraving could refer to Jungkook and model Shin Hyun-ji, interpreting the letters as their initials.

This theory was fueled further when users pointed out that Shin Hyun-ji had previously posted an Instagram story with the caption “HK ♡” alongside a picture of a bunny and a cat, which some took as a hint toward Jungkook.

However, this iinterpretations did not sit well with many in the fandom. They emphasized that it crossed a boundary between public and private life of the singer, reiterating the sentiment that, as one fan put it,

“Maybe it’s none of our business. If we have this much time to focus on his bracelet then maybe learn from his example: keep your private life private, workout hard everyday & be your best, spend your time becoming a better human & creating something beneficial to uplift others.”
While some fans entertained the speculation, others firmly rejected it, calling for boundaries to be respected. Many fan expressed frustration at the ongoing discussions across social media. They took a more measured stance, reminding fellow fans to respect Jungkook's privacy while acknowledging that speculation is inevitable. They urged people to let his private life remain off-limits.

Alongside another wave of fans voiced confusion about how such assumptions even began. Many questioned why personal details about the singer's family were being circulated when they have never been confirmed by the singer himself.

A considerable number of fans pointed out that sharing or circulating personal details about Jungkook’s family members, such as their names, is inappropriate. They pointed out it was more so since the artist had never revealed them publicly.

BTS’ Jungkook sparks global buzz with Calvin Klein runway debut amid ongoing dating rumor speculations

Before the bracelet discussion, Jungkook had already been the focus of various dating rumors over the years. His name has been linked with several celebrities, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, aespa’s Winter, and even fellow BTS member V (Taehyung). At one point, speculation also arose when photos of him visiting a tattoo studio surfaced online, sparking widespread debate.

These repeated rumors have often drawn frustration from fans. Many argue that constant attempts to tie his actions or appearances to potential relationships cross a line into his private life. They emphasize that such speculation is invasive, unnecessary, and unfair to the artist, who has consistently kept his personal matters away from the public eye.

In other recent news about the vocalist, on September 12, 2025, the vocalist made his runway show debut at Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during New York Fashion Week. His appearance sparked a social media frenzy, with the hashtag #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN trending globally and generating over a million posts.

The youngest member of BTS dominated entertainment, fashion, and music conversations on X, ranking second worldwide and fifth in the U.S.. Google Trends showed his search interest peaking at 100%, reflecting the global excitement around his debut.

