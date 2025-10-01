"OMG KIM TAEHYUNG"- BTS' V's early morning live visuals leave fans in a frenzy as he surprises ARMY with a post-work update

BTS’ Kim Taehyung appeared live on Weverse in the early hours of October 1, 2025. The unannounced broadcast drew 1.1 million viewers and received 12.5 million likes within the session. V was seen in a loose black sleeveless shirt with wide cut armholes. The top displayed the word “BEACH” in large rainbow-toned block letters in pink, yellow, and green, overlaid with a white handwritten-style print. The fabric showed a slightly worn effect with faded areas. The K-pop idol explained he had returned home from work close to dawn and logged in before resting. Adding humor while discussing his workload, he said, “I just came back from work. I’m so tired. I didn’t play around. They say work like an ox, so I’m becoming an ox. But army, you should know, while becoming an ox, I might want to be a sloth later, so how are you gonna handle that?”The 29-year-old also pointed to the group’s future plans. “I felt like Armys couldn’t wait until our comeback, so you better give me a thumbs-up,” he told viewers. Midway through, the Winter Bear singer noted his phone battery was down to 14 percent. Wrapping up the session, he added,“For now, I’m gonna sleep. I’ll wash up and sleep.”Soon after, his hairstylist Mujin posted on Instagram, “Not going to work but leaving work :)” - referencing Taehyung’s late-night update. The comment further signaled he had been working long hours before going live. The brief session quickly gained traction online, with an X user commenting, “OMG KIM TAEHYUNG.&quot;࣪ ִֶָ☾. Jungsoonie @angelbunnykooLINKOMG KIM TAEHYUNG AHHHFans are talking about his “face,” saying he has an “insane face card” and that V came on live barefaced, yet still looked “fine.”Rami⁷ @IOt7armyLINKHe came, played his insane face card, and ended the live.jen @allurejensLINKeveryone only appearing in public after getting a full face of makeup done and here comes taehyung going live with his bare face without a care in the world bec he knows he fine as hellϻч 𝐇♡𝓅𝓔 ™ ❼★ @my7stars4everLINKOMG.. THAT FACE..😆🥹Others remarked on how “hot” he is.Ari♡ @Ari29407997LINKOMG HE'S SO HOT🔥hema⁷ ♡ @hemabangtanarmyLINKmy favourite thing about taehyung is that he's so hot and pookie at the same time. like yeah, his biceps are out but then he does a dainty little head tilt and it makes me want to scream. he's so precious. he's still the same taebear he'll always beꪜ⭒ @thvianxLINKY’all taehyung looks so cute and hot at the same time, I’m going crazyBTS Taehyung’s global popularity dominates searches, views, &amp; social influenceBTS' Kim Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)K-media Sports Seoul reported that BTS’ Taehyung kept his crown as Google’s most searched K-pop name in the third quarter of 2025. Numbers from Google Trends show he led search charts in 74 out of 80 nations, with the U.S., U.K., and Japan included. Only some areas in the Middle East and Central Asia were exceptions, with V taking over almost everywhere else.Since BTS launched on June 13, 2013, he has stayed on top as the most searched K-pop figure. This earned him a recognition as the most-searched Korean idol of this century. In 2021, 2022, and again in 2024, he held first place in Asia.Even during 2024, while serving in the military and away from promotions, he still came out as the most searched Asian celebrity. In the same year, his global reach put him at number four among male pop stars worldwide, following Drake, Eminem, and Justin Bieber.Moreover, since July 2015, his English-language Wikipedia page has collected over 49.11 million total visits, the highest for any K-pop artist. In 2024, V placed seventh on the site’s most-viewed male pop stars list. Taehyung also became the first K-pop act to cross 10 million English Wikipedia views in 2022. By May 2024, the count doubled to 20 million, and as of now, it stands at 22.4 million, with much of the traffic coming from English-speaking regions. Instagram adds another record. On October 1, V ranked sixth in the “1,000 Most Influential Influencers in the World,” making him the only Korean artist in the top ten.As for BTS, they are in the middle of their two-week global event, BTS MOOVIE WEEKS (Sept 24–Oct 5), with four concert films being screened.