“King of Weverse” - Fans react after idols and fandoms flood BTS’ Taehyung with requests after his search for artists to do a joint live

On September 17, 2025, BTS' Taehyung shared on Weverse that he’s looking for another artist to join him for a live broadcast, specifying it won’t be a BTS member. &quot;I'm looking for another artist to do a broadcast with, not a (BTS) member though~,&quot; the K-pop idol stated (atranslated via fan-based X account @dalbitbangtan). The post immediately drew attention, sparking curiosity about possible collaborations.TWS members Kyungmin and Dohoon responded right away on Weverse. Dohoon replied with a long string of shocked emojis, showing excitement and disbelief. On the other side, Kyungmin wrote, “ㅠㅠㅠ I really want to do it,” adding, “Sunbaenim💜💜 Are you awake? If not too late, we, TWS, want to join!” 💥 @fatherhyungsLINKTWS members replied to someone telling them about tae wanting to go live“😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱”“ㅠㅠㅠ I really want to do it” “Sunbaenim💜💜 Are you asleep by any chance? If it’s not too late, we’d love to join your live!! -This is Kyungmin and Dohun from TWS”Fans quickly chimed in, suggesting other artists and supporting TWS’ request. Social media users noted that Weverse allows artists to do joint live sessions, making the opportunity possible. Many noted the 29-year-old's impact, saying he is &quot;king&quot; of Weverse. &quot;Taehyung is really the king of Weverse,&quot; an X user commented.maraⓥ ‎ ࣪ ִֶָ☾. @borahae_thvLINKTaehyung is really the king of WeverseReactions poured in as fans urged Taehyung to accept the proposal, widely sharing their excitement. Many found TWS's request &quot;adorable&quot; and &quot;cute.&quot;victoria @thv_kosmosLINKI don't know them but this is adorable omg. Tae, please go live with these cuties 🙏🏻엘리프⁷ ࣪𖤐🥢🐟 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @idontmindfallinLINKHAHAHAHAHAHAH THIS IS SO CUTE. @tetescloverLINKAww this so cute tae needs to do a live with themOthers are suggesting him to join a live with TXT, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, and KATSEYE.jk ✰ @gcfskthLINKdo it with txt 🙂‍↕️mention after dm❣️ proof cek pinned @kecubungeheLINKKatseye plsssssKy౨ৎ @_seokjoongzLINKCORTIS AND LESSERAFIM STAND UPBTS’ Taehyung inspires Weverse cross-group live featureBTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)Weverse, the South Korean fan hub, launched a fresh live feature letting artists from different groups stream together. The first showcase was on September 16, 2025, when LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin went live with KATSEYE’s Sophia and Lara, giving fans their first look at cross-group interaction.The spark came from BTS’ V. During a stream with RM and Jungkook, he suggested adding performers from outside one’s own group, like TXT, into live sessions. Months later, that idea became real, allowing fans to see unexpected collaborations.V has shaped several updates on Weverse before, like profile photo changes, video uploads, and joint lives within the same group. This new cross-group option builds on that, letting artists from different teams connect live. Fans noticed the impact online, joking that Weverse could be renamed “V-verse” because of his repeated influence on the platform’s updates. In other news, Taehyung is at the center of fresh dating rumors with choreographer Leejung Lee after a viral moment at Tyler, the Creator's Seoul concert. The speculation began after the two exchanged glances. Meanwhile, rumors of a possible rekindling with BLACKPINK’s Jennie have also resurfaced, as both were spotted at the same events.