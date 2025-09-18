  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “King of Weverse” - Fans react after idols and fandoms flood BTS’ Taehyung with requests after his search for artists to do a joint live

“King of Weverse” - Fans react after idols and fandoms flood BTS’ Taehyung with requests after his search for artists to do a joint live

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 18, 2025 08:56 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv, Weverse)

On September 17, 2025, BTS' Taehyung shared on Weverse that he’s looking for another artist to join him for a live broadcast, specifying it won’t be a BTS member.

Ad
"I'm looking for another artist to do a broadcast with, not a (BTS) member though~," the K-pop idol stated (atranslated via fan-based X account @dalbitbangtan).

The post immediately drew attention, sparking curiosity about possible collaborations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

TWS members Kyungmin and Dohoon responded right away on Weverse. Dohoon replied with a long string of shocked emojis, showing excitement and disbelief. On the other side, Kyungmin wrote,

“ㅠㅠㅠ I really want to do it,” adding, “Sunbaenim💜💜 Are you awake? If not too late, we, TWS, want to join!”
Ad

Fans quickly chimed in, suggesting other artists and supporting TWS’ request. Social media users noted that Weverse allows artists to do joint live sessions, making the opportunity possible. Many noted the 29-year-old's impact, saying he is "king" of Weverse.

"Taehyung is really the king of Weverse," an X user commented.
Ad

Reactions poured in as fans urged Taehyung to accept the proposal, widely sharing their excitement. Many found TWS's request "adorable" and "cute."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others are suggesting him to join a live with TXT, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, and KATSEYE.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ Taehyung inspires Weverse cross-group live feature

BTS&#039; Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

Weverse, the South Korean fan hub, launched a fresh live feature letting artists from different groups stream together. The first showcase was on September 16, 2025, when LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin went live with KATSEYE’s Sophia and Lara, giving fans their first look at cross-group interaction.

Ad

The spark came from BTS’ V. During a stream with RM and Jungkook, he suggested adding performers from outside one’s own group, like TXT, into live sessions. Months later, that idea became real, allowing fans to see unexpected collaborations.

V has shaped several updates on Weverse before, like profile photo changes, video uploads, and joint lives within the same group. This new cross-group option builds on that, letting artists from different teams connect live. Fans noticed the impact online, joking that Weverse could be renamed “V-verse” because of his repeated influence on the platform’s updates.

Ad

In other news, Taehyung is at the center of fresh dating rumors with choreographer Leejung Lee after a viral moment at Tyler, the Creator's Seoul concert. The speculation began after the two exchanged glances. Meanwhile, rumors of a possible rekindling with BLACKPINK’s Jennie have also resurfaced, as both were spotted at the same events.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications