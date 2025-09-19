"He is so precious"- Fans commend BTS' Taehyung for heartfelt Weverse Live sessions filled with music and food recommendations

BTS' Taehyung turned an ordinary live-stream into a heartwarming experience for fans. On September 18, 2025, the artist went live on Weverse to play music and chat casually with fans. The highlight of the session came when he showcased music by Brown Eyed Soul, a group he said he had admired since childhood.During the broadcast, Taehyung explained that their music had once been his source of happiness growing up. He expressed that he wanted to relay that feeling with ARMYs and made it clear that there was no ulterior motive for promoting them, but that he had simply been a fan of theirs for a long time.He even added some Boyz II Men tracks to the playlist. He sang along to gems like End of the Road and I’ll Make Love to You. Taehyung also shared snippets from his day, such as that he did an 8 km run and ordered makguksu.These simple touches, paired with his relaxed manner, made the session feel like a warm conversation with a friend.Fans quickly took to social media, calling him &quot;precious&quot; and praising his ability to turn ordinary moments into something special. One X user, @taeguide, wrote:&quot;Aww he is so precious.&quot;KthTae @StanTae51027LINK@taeguide Aww he is so precious 🫂Many added that there is never a &quot;boring day&quot; with him, while others shared how his live helped them smile and relax after long days.🎀 @tetetoninzLINK@taeguide im so glad he shared this with us cuz i liked all of the songs he played in the live and im definitely checking them out 😭 taehyung's music taste is sooooo goodsophie @thvchaptersLINK“why do you love this taehyung?” well, he makes everything in this world easier with the most simple act. this was my first time laughing all day.♡Tae♡📀|ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇr(fan account) @kimvarbietaeLINKThank you Taehyung for loving us so much. No other idol or celebrity loves their fans as much as taehyung does, it's such a privilege to be his fan. There is never a single boring day in Kim Taehyung nation 🥹❤️‍🔥krizzie⁷ @ipurp7eyouLINK@taeguide They are the sweetest, always. Whenever they went live they always say it's because they think of ARMY, they miss ARMY or they want to share something to ARMY. 🥹💜One fan even mentioned it was their first time laughing that day, thanks to his broadcast. For others, it was his sincerity that stood out. The way he proudly fanboyed over Brown Eyed Soul while also caring for fans at the same time.Taefie @taewithtanniesLINKpeople say we love taehyung just for his looks, but this is exactly why we love him 😭😭😭😭Golden𝄞ᴸᵃʸᵒꪜᵉʳ 태국 𐤀 @goldenlayover23LINK@taeguide Ok so I was right While watching live without understanding a single word, I was thinking that why Tae is behaving like a fanboy here So he was actually fanboying and cheering for his favouriteʙᴏʀᴀᴛᴀᴇ ʲᵏ ∞ @bngtnborahaetkLINK@taeguide HE'S SO PRECIOUS WHILE HELPING THEM TO GET MORE RECONNAISSANCE SINCE THEY'LL BE BACK AFTER A LONG TIME 😭😭 KIM TAEHYUNG YOU'RE BEYOND BEAUTY OF THIS WORLD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 😭😭😭 THE FACE IS PRETTY BUT THE HEART IS PRETTIER THERE'S NOTHING LIKE HIM IM THIS WORLD HE'S ETHEREALMore on Taehyung’s solo achievements and recent milestonesTaehyung’s influence on Weverse continues to shape the platform. Earlier this year, the app launched a new cross-group live feature, an idea he had originally suggested during a broadcast with RM and Jungkook. Fans often joke that Weverse should now be called “V-verse,” given his repeated impact on its updates and content direction.On the music front, the idol became the first K-pop idol to win “Best Solo” at the inaugural iMBC Awards on September 14. He earned 41.44% of the votes in a tight race. His first solo album, Layover, broke records worldwide, with each track surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify.Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: GettyThe album topped the Oricon in Japan and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It solidified his standing as one of the most successful K-pop soloists.Outside of music, Taehyung made headlines when he threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wore a jersey with the number 7 as a nod to BTS’ OT7 legacy.With his military service now complete, he is preparing for new solo projects while also joining the other members for their highly anticipated 2026 group comeback.