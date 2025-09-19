"So cool"- Fans react to Jungkook's full sleeve tattoo reveal in Ma Sun-ho's gym IG update with fellow BTS members RM & Taehyung

On September 19, 2025, fitness trainer Ma Sun-ho shared new photos on Instagram that instantly caught the attention of Jungkook's fans. Among them was an image featuring the idol alongside RM and Taehyung during a workout session. The trio, known for their love of training, posed casually in the gym. However, what drew the most attention was Jungkook’s striking new tattoo.Wearing a black tank top, the singer revealed the extension of his sleeve tattoos, which now stretch halfway across his chest. The abstract, brushstroke-like design appeared bold and colorful, blending with his earlier ink.Fans had previously speculated about the tattoo after the artist's post-military stage comeback at j-hope’s concert and a gym selfie in July. However, this latest update provided the clearest look yet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSocial media quickly lit up with reactions. Many fans called the design more beautiful than they had imagined. One X user, @Lovly_mochitwin, wrote:&quot;WOKE UP TO THIS BEAUTIFUL VIEW WHAT A BLESSED MORNING !!! PLS JUNGKOOK'S TATTOO IS SO COOL! OUR BELOVED BUFF KINGS NAMTAEKOOK.&quot;BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ BTS YEAR 💜 @Lovly_mochitwinLINKWOKE UP TO THIS BEAUTIFUL VIEW WHAT A BLESSED MORNING !!! PLS JUNGKOOK'S TATTOO IS SO COOL!!🔥❤️‍🔥 OUR BELOVED BUFF 💪🏼 KINGS NAMTAEKOOK 🥹💜😌 #RM #김남준 #Namjoon #태형 #V #Taehyung #뷔 #정국 #JungkookSome said the artwork looked like living abstract art, while others highlighted how perfectly it matched his physique.Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubbleLINKJungkook is a menace 🔥 Between the biceps, the pout &amp;amp;amp; the tattoo reveal, my brain is ceasing to function 🔥Anzy⁷🍂 @pinkyungiLINKI was too focused on silly pout but HELLO THE INKS ARE PRETTY✨️gemini06⁷💜 @gemini06006LINKA hunky tattooed guy pouting infront of camera. I don't know if I will call you hot or cute this time😅😍💜😘kira⁷ is missing lives 💜 @kkmjpkj7aLINKWE'RE SO CLOSE TO SEEING THE WHOLE THINGMeanwhile, others pointed out how they now want a proper “tattoo tour” to see the entire design revealed.🪷 @tiniejeonLINKjungkook your tattoos are so so cool please do an updated tattoo tour soon pleasepleasepleaseeeee❤️yasuko.s🖤🐰 @yasuguk62291LINK@_BTSMoments_ Wow~~ Beautiful tattoos Jungkook~~😚👍🤍ٰ @loveforkuLINKjungkook’s full tattoo reveal is a NEEDJungkook’s tattoo journey, meanings, and recent activitiesJungkook’s tattoo evolution has been years in the making. Starting with small, symbolic designs like the ARMY knuckle tattoo and BTS debut date “0613,” his ink gradually expanded into a full sleeve featuring flowers, clocks, mottos, and lightning bolts.Each piece carries personal meaning, from tributes to fans to inspirations from lyrics. The group’s matching “7” tattoo, placed behind his ear, is one of his most meaningful. It symbolized BTS’ unity before enlistment.tay⁷ 🫧 @kimgayismLINKthat's ink, they knew what they were doing, they thought about it, it wasn't an impulsive decision, and they got it. all of them. the tattoo says 7 for a reason. and their tattoos together make a &quot;bts&quot;. for. a. reason. they're 7. always.His tattoo artist, PolyC, revealed earlier this year that they had completed about 70% of the new designs before his enlistment. The rest, including the new chest piece, was added afterward. It had the goal of making him comfortable performing in short sleeves.Jungkook has remained busy since his June 2025 discharge. He returned to the stage just two days later at j-hope’s Hope On The Stage encore concert and later attended New York Fashion Week as Calvin Klein’s global ambassador.The BTS youngest for Calvin Klein (Images via X/@CalvinKlein)His appearance there drew headlines, further cementing his reputation as both a music icon and fashion figure.With BTS preparing for their 2026 comeback and global tour, fans see the singer's tattoo reveal as part of his renewed image.