"So cool"- Fans react to Jungkook's full sleeve tattoo reveal in Ma Sun-ho's gym IG update with fellow BTS members RM & Taehyung

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 19, 2025 10:31 GMT
Jungkook
Jungkook's full sleeve tattoo reveal (Images via Instagram/@natural_masunho)

On September 19, 2025, fitness trainer Ma Sun-ho shared new photos on Instagram that instantly caught the attention of Jungkook's fans. Among them was an image featuring the idol alongside RM and Taehyung during a workout session. The trio, known for their love of training, posed casually in the gym. However, what drew the most attention was Jungkook’s striking new tattoo.

Wearing a black tank top, the singer revealed the extension of his sleeve tattoos, which now stretch halfway across his chest. The abstract, brushstroke-like design appeared bold and colorful, blending with his earlier ink.

Fans had previously speculated about the tattoo after the artist's post-military stage comeback at j-hope’s concert and a gym selfie in July. However, this latest update provided the clearest look yet.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions. Many fans called the design more beautiful than they had imagined. One X user, @Lovly_mochitwin, wrote:

"WOKE UP TO THIS BEAUTIFUL VIEW WHAT A BLESSED MORNING !!! PLS JUNGKOOK'S TATTOO IS SO COOL! OUR BELOVED BUFF KINGS NAMTAEKOOK."
Some said the artwork looked like living abstract art, while others highlighted how perfectly it matched his physique.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how they now want a proper “tattoo tour” to see the entire design revealed.

Jungkook’s tattoo journey, meanings, and recent activities

Jungkook’s tattoo evolution has been years in the making. Starting with small, symbolic designs like the ARMY knuckle tattoo and BTS debut date “0613,” his ink gradually expanded into a full sleeve featuring flowers, clocks, mottos, and lightning bolts.

Each piece carries personal meaning, from tributes to fans to inspirations from lyrics. The group’s matching “7” tattoo, placed behind his ear, is one of his most meaningful. It symbolized BTS’ unity before enlistment.

His tattoo artist, PolyC, revealed earlier this year that they had completed about 70% of the new designs before his enlistment. The rest, including the new chest piece, was added afterward. It had the goal of making him comfortable performing in short sleeves.

Jungkook has remained busy since his June 2025 discharge. He returned to the stage just two days later at j-hope’s Hope On The Stage encore concert and later attended New York Fashion Week as Calvin Klein’s global ambassador.

The BTS youngest for Calvin Klein (Images via X/@CalvinKlein)
The BTS youngest for Calvin Klein (Images via X/@CalvinKlein)

His appearance there drew headlines, further cementing his reputation as both a music icon and fashion figure.

With BTS preparing for their 2026 comeback and global tour, fans see the singer's tattoo reveal as part of his renewed image.

