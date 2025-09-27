"Tae dating the whole industry damn": Fans defend as BTS Taehyung and IVE Jang Wonyoung's alleged dating proof from Douban goes viral

Speculation around BTS’s V aka Kim Taehyung and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung has intensified after a viral post from Chinese social media platform Douban surfaced online. The lengthy list, originally compiled by a user named @momo, presents alleged “proof” of the two idols being in a relationship. This claim has sparked a widespread discussion across global fandoms of both the idols.The post claims Taehyung and Wonyoung hinted at their relationship through Instagram updates taken at the same locations. One proof cited example is from Seoul’s SAN Restaurant, of where Wonyoung and V supposedly shared photos. The netizen pointed out that both of their photos featured identical glassware, menus, and wood patterns on the table, posted just a day apart.Another piece of alleged evidence came from Wonyoung’s July 3 Instagram photo. Netizens noted the marble dining table looked similar to the one in V’s home. They pointed that the noodle dish in her picture was linked to Taehyung’s previously mentioned favorite meal from a restaurant near his residence.Additional claims included Wonyoung playing songs Taehyung once recommended during her livestreams. Both stars being in Los Angeles during KCON with overlapping restaurant visits were also brought up. Photos from MOTHER WOLF, a popular dining spot also visited by BTS’s RM, were used to reinforce the narrative.The discussion gained significant traction among Chinese netizens, with many convinced the evidence is compelling. Others, however, remained skeptical, dismissing the claims as circumstantial and speculative. Fans expressed frustration at what they see as an endless cycle of speculation surrounding the BTS member's private life.They pointed out that in September 2025 alone, the BTS member has been linked with multiple public figures, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, choreographer and dancer Lee Jung, and Paradise Group heiress Joanna Chun. Many fans took to social media, sarcastically commenting that V was being “linked to the whole industry,” urging others to respect his privacy and stop overanalyzing his posts. one fan commented,&quot;And this is just september😭 tae dating the whole industry damn&quot;☆ @everydayvanteLINKand this is just september😭 tae dating the whole industry damnA large section of fans pushed back against the growing wave of rumors. Some fans argued that the speculation became excessive. They criticized how every small similarity-such as eating at the same restaurant, posting similar photos, or listening to the same music-being interpreted as evidence of a relationship. Others emphasized that these claims diminish normal friendships and professional interactions within the K-pop industry, reducing them to baseless gossip. Several fans voiced concerns, with one commenting: "And this is just september😭 tae dating the whole industry damn" A large section of fans pushed back against the growing wave of rumors. Some fans argued that the speculation became excessive. They criticized how every small similarity-such as eating at the same restaurant, posting similar photos, or listening to the same music-being interpreted as evidence of a relationship. This is like the fifth article I've seen about him dating someone since he got back from enlistment. Several fans voiced their exasperation on social media, emphasizing that these claims are baseless, intrusive, and damaging to the stars' personal lives and professional responsibilities. Many criticized the alleged "proofs" being circulated online, describing them as repetitive, flimsy, and overanalyzed. Fans argued that coincidences such as visiting the same restaurants or listening to the same music were being exaggerated into dating evidence. They voiced that this approach unfairly targeted both idols. Fans questioned the logic, with comments like "what kind of proofs? Same old boring stuff both were at the same resto at differ times, wearing similar jewelleries or listening to same song?" and "just because someone goes to the same place and eats the same food doesn't prove they're dating." Others noted Wonyoung's busy schedule with group activities and brand deals, while some sarcastically commented that "Taehyung dates a different person every week" and urged people to stop using him for "fetishes." In other news about BTS' Taehyung, on September 24, 2025, South Korean media outlet News 1 revealed that he has acquired a high-end residence in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The property is estimated to be worth 14.2 billion won, roughly $10 million.Sources indicate that V finalized the purchase of the luxury unit at PH129, also referred to as The Penthouse Cheongdam, on September 17. Reports note that no mortgage was registered for the property, implying that the singer paid the full amount in cash.The sales agreement was reportedly signed in early May, with ownership officially transferred to Taehyung on September 17 following the full payment. The apartment spans 273.96㎡ and features five bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering a spacious layout suitable for a luxury lifestyle.Meanwhile, neither HYBE nor Starship Entertainment has released an official statement regarding the dating rumours aeound V and Wonyoung.