G-Dragon's 'Good Day' concludes with star-studded episode, Kim Soo-hyun's scenes edited out completely from finale

MBC’s music variety show Good Day concluded its run on April 13, 2025, with collaborative performances and familiar faces. This eight-part project, led by G-Dragon, brought together artists, actors, and entertainers to record a group song. The song would reinterpret Urban Zakapa’s Telepathy and At the Window of the Moonlight.

The finale featured heartfelt moments, including G-Dragon’s reunion with Jung Hyung-don in the studio after more than a decade. The last episode of Good Day also included performances by CL, Hwang Jung-min, Seventeen’s BSS, and others.

Notably, all scenes featuring actor Kim Soo-hyun were cut from the final episodes of Good Day. According to a report by Times Now, the show had to skip one week of broadcasting in March due to extensive re-editing. This followed the actor's involvement in a controversy related to the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Despite its star-studded cast, AllKpop reported that Good Day ended with its lowest average viewership, reaching just 2.7%. The most-watched moment, which drew 3.5%, was a theme park date between G-Dragon and Hwang Kwanghee.

More from the last episode of G-Dragon's Good Day

As G-Dragon shifted his focus to solo concerts, Taeyang and Code Kunst took over the directing responsibilities during the final recordings. The show showcased G-Dragon in his role as producer as he collaborated with well-known personalities from various fields to craft a heartfelt anthem marking the end of the year.

The finale featured several memorable moments. Jung Hyung-don’s ad-libs amused the cast, Hwang Jung-min’s cinematic vocals closed the project on a strong note, and Hong Jin-kyung impressed with her freestyle rap.

Chef Ahn Sung-jae brought humor to the studio, while Kim Go-eun and Daesung added emotional depth with their vocal performances. Reflecting on the project, G-Dragon mentioned that it started with a simple objective: to provide comfort and laughter through music. According to Chosun Biz, he stated,

"This project started because I wanted more people to enjoy and laugh for a short time through the medium of music, and it was a time so funny that my jaw hurt."

He also thanked the supportive cast, saying,

"Since there are many artists, I didn’t think it was just me directing alone; it was a song that we could all create together through communication."

G-Dragon is currently in the midst of his solo tour titled "G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR Übermensch." The world tour began at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on March 29–30 and features major stops in the Philippines and Japan. Other dates include Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

The official song and music video for Good Day 2025 will be released on April 24 at 6 pm. All proceeds will go toward supporting underprivileged children and youth in Korea.

