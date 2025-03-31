Garosero Research Institute's reporter gets allegedly kicked out of Kim Soo-hyun's press conference

On Monday, March 31, Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference to address the dating controversy with Kim Sae-ron that was recently alleged by the Garosero Research Institute. During the same time, several journalists and reporters from various news media outlets were present as attendees to document the events of the press conference.

The reporter who turned into the creator of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, Kim Se-ui, was also present at the event. However, the South Korean media outlet EDaily reported that Kim Se-ui was allegedly kicked out of the press conference.

Before the press conference, Kim Se-ui posted a video on their official YouTube channel titled, [On-site Dispatch] S*x Offender Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference, hinting that he would be attending the press conference.

He also kickstarted a live broadcast of the press conference. In the video, Kim Se-ui is seen entering the conference hall and also captured when Kim Soo-hyun reached the hall and took his seat. However, about ten minutes into the livestream, he was allegedly stopped by the organizers of the event and exited the venue.

The livestream abruptly ended there, but he continued the broadcast from outside the venue and didn't add any commentary about the situation. According to EDaily, the livestream had about 30,000 views.

All you need to know about Kim Soo-hyun's press conference

On Monday, March 31, Kim Soo-hyun and his legal team held a press conference to address the ongoing dating allegations between him and Kim Sae-ron. Previously, Garosero Research Institute raised grooming allegations against Kim Soo-hyun for his six-year relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was purportedly a minor.

At the press conference, the actor stated that he dated Kim Sae-ron in the past. However, he added that it didn't happen when she was a minor.

“I didn't date Kim Saeron when she was a minor. Except that both of us were actors, we were ordinary lovers like everyone else. We met with good feelings, and we broke up after a while. After that, we weren’t able to contact each other. Like most lovers, it was hard to keep in touch after breaking up,” he said.

He also explained the reason behind why he previously denied these allegations when Kim Sae-ron posted a photo of her and Soo-hyun during the airing of the actor's drama, Queen of Tears, in 2024. Here's what he stated:

"We dated for about 1 year, 4 years before ‘Queen of Tears’ aired. But at that time, i denied our relationship, I fully understand being criticized by that."

He added:

"When "Queen of Tears" was airing, I had so much to protect as it’s lead actor. What would have happened if I had admitted to a yearlong relationship. What would happen to the actors, the staff who were working overnight and the production team who had all everything staked on that project. What would happen to our agency's employees."

On the other hand, Kim Soo-hyun's legal team also revealed that they filed a legal complaint against the family of Kim Sae-ron and Garosero Research Institute for defamation.

