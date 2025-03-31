Sulli's brother slams Kim Soo-hyun's latest press conference for lack of q&a

On March 31, 2025, Sulli's brother slammed Kim Soo-hyun's upcoming press conference for the exclusion of the Question & Answer session through his official Instagram account. He mentioned that he did not like the format of the event. He added, as translated by KBIzoom:

"Calling dozens of reporters for a press conference with no Q&A, what kind of joke is this? Might as well make me a celebrity. I may not know much, but I'd definittely handle a press conference better than you."

For those unversed, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, has previously released a statement. They added that the actor would hold a press conference at the Stanford Hotel in Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea, at 4:30 pm Korean Standard Time. The record label added, as translated by Sports Chosun:

"We apologize for causing concern to many people due to the recent controversy. We have prepared a meeting to explain this directly."

Kim Soo-hyun will attend the upcoming conference with his legal representation

It has been revealed by Gold Medalist that Kim Soo-hyun will be attending the upcoming press conference to announce his stance. He would be accompanied by the law firm (LKB&Partners). The netizens have been waiting for what the actor has to say about the multiple allegations against him.

For those unversed, Kim Sae-ron's family previously accused him of dating her when she was a minor for six years on March 10, 2025, through a live broadcast on Garosero Institute Research. The actor further allegedly sent a 700 million won debut payment certificate from the agency to pressure her psychologically.

Initially, Gold Medalist has denied the dating claims. However, they later accepted that the two actors were previously dating. However, they disclosed that Kim Soo-hyun dated the late actress when she was not a minor. They added the timeline, which was from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020.

Subsequently, Sulli's family demanded Queen of Tears' stance on why there were explicit scenes in the movie Real. It is to be noted that Sulli worked with the actor in the film, and she received online hate for executing bold scenes in the project. The family mentioned, as translated by SportsChosun:

"I heard that the scene between Sulli and Kim Soo-hyun was not so concrete in the original scene. I know there was a stand-in-actor about Sulli's baked body at the time of filming, and the stand-in-actor was on the scene, so I would like to ask why he pursued Sulli to sleep naked without using a stand-in."

For those unversed, Kim Sae-ron was found dead by one of her friends on February 16, 2025. The police ruled her demise as a suicide.

