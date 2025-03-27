Kim Sae-ron's alleged friend claims Kim Soo-hyun is 70% responsible for the actress' death in latest Garosero video

On March 26, 2024, local time, Kim Sae-ron's alleged friend— referred to as 'A'—blamed Kim Soo-hyun for the former's death in a recording with the YouTuber Lee Jin-ho through Garosero Research Institute's official YouTube channel.

A accused Kim Soo-hyun, Lee Jin-ho, and her ex-husband for her demise.

"The cause of Sae Ron’s death is 70% Kim Soo Hyun, 25% Lee Jin Ho, and 5% her husband in New York,” she reportedly added (as translated by the media outlet allkpop).

A claimed that they had listened to the late actress' struggle many times. They added that it was true that they met when they were minors. A added that Kim Ron was his Achilles’ heel, and she knew everything.

Kim Sae-ron was reportedly angered with Kim Soo-hyun as he cheated on her during their six-year relationship

According to A, Kim Sae-ron had a lot of anger and resentment towards Kim Soo-hyun as he was having an affair with multiple women.

"Sae Ron said it was difficult to maintain her position as ‘empress’ in the relationship during their six years together because Kim Soo Hyun had many ‘concubines.’ She held a lot of resentment toward him, and I want to help her let go,” they added (as translated by allkpop).

A described that Kim Sae-ron's mother acted like her manager, and that they had no idea what her father meant to them. They further revealed that they shared a healthy bond and had good conversations on call.

However, the late actress possibly needed more love from the outside world. The friend went on describing that she only put up with Kim Soo-hyun because he promised to marry her.

"She only endured it because he promised marriage,” A added (as translated by allkpop).

Garosero Institute has claimed that Queen of Tears actor and Kim Sae-ron had been dating for six years when she was a minor. They added that she was in the third year of middle school at that time. The actress' family further demanded a sincere apology from actor and YouTuber Lee Jin-ho.

In recent news, the late actress' family has officially announced that they will hold a press conference on March 27, 2025, at 1:30 pm Korean Standard Time, in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

During the event, the family intends to present evidence regarding the ongoing controversy between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead by one of her friends on February 16, 2025. The police ruled her demise as suicide the following day.

