Garosero reveals additional KakaoTalk messages and photos shared between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron, claims they were together since 2015

On March 31, the Garosero Research Institute released a KakaoTalk screenshot allegedly showing messages between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The chats were reportedly exchanged on December 12, 2015, when Kim Sae-ron was 15.

Ad

This counters Kim Soo-hyun's previous claims that they had no romantic involvement until she was an adult. The YouTube channel stated that Kim Soo-hyun sent Kim Sae-ron a photo of her backstage at Show! Music Core on the same date.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The image’s metadata reportedly confirms it was taken that day. In the leaked conversation, Kim Sae-ron mentioned skipping meals and receiving an IV drip.

“Because I slept all day, I gave up on my breakfast and dinner... You're impressed right? And I went to the hospital to receive IV shot,” Kim Sae-ron said.

Kim Soo-hyun responded with concern, asking if she was free or still filming.

Ad

"So your body condition isn't the best now. It's okay, are you free now? Or do you need to go back to shooting. I'm worried,” Kim Soo-hyun stated.

Then, sending the picture, the now 37-year-old said:

“Ah you're seriously too cute, aren't you?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The outfit, hairstyle, and makeup in the photo reportedly match Kim Sae-ron's look from the December 12, 2015, episode of Show! Music Core. Garosero claimed this evidence indicates their relationship began earlier than Kim Soo-hyun had stated.

"It could take 3~4 years. The data is massive. We have secured 5 of the late Kim Sae-ron’s cell phones and 4 laptops. We captured all the important parts of the late Kim Sae-ron. When she was a 2nd year high school student. We will watch how long (Kim Soo-hyun) lies,” Garosero alleged (via Sports Seoul).

Ad

The channel previously released KakaoTalk messages from 2016 that allegedly showed further exchanges between the two. However, new evidence suggests their connection began even earlier.

Garosero's additional evidence shows Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's alleged 2018 dating

On March 31, 2025, Garosero Research Institute dropped a video titled [Shocking Exclusive] Devil Kim Soo-hyun: Additional Release of 'Underage Dating Video.' It reportedly captures their moments from 2018.

Ad

In the video, Kim Soo-hyun is seen eating dakbokkeumtang (spicy braised chicken) in what looks like a home setting. A voice, allegedly Kim Sae-ron's, is heard saying:

"How is it?" "Eat it quickly," and "Is it delicious?" (via Sports Seoul).

A bottle resembling soju appears in the frame. Garosero Institute shared the metadata, showing a modification date of June 20, 2018, at 11:20 PM. Another clip allegedly shows Kim Soo-hyun singing an OST from his drama The Moon Embracing the Sun. The metadata for this video is dated June 21, 2018, at 1:00 AM.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The institute claims Kim Sae-ron was in 11th grade at the time. They questioned Kim Soo-hyun's previous statement, denying he met or dated her as a minor. They pointed out that he was on military leave when the video was filmed.

The video came out at night after Kim Soo-hyun's press conference. Garosero Research Institute announced shortly after the briefing that they'd drop a video of him with Kim Sae-ron from her high school days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback