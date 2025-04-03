"Girly go take some time off to recover"- Fans react as aespa's Karina shares that she has suffered from corneal abrasion

On April 3, 2025, aespa's Karina shared about corneal abrasion during an Instagram live broadcast with fellow bandmate Giselle, leaving the fandom worried. She mentioned that she had to wear protective contact lenses for some time due to the condition.

During the conversation, Giselle stated that aespa's Karina hurt her eyes, and she had been closing one of her eyes frequently at the event. In response, the latter mentioned, as translated by X user @loveyupage:

"I had corneal abrasion, so I had to use a protective contact lens for a while."

She further elaborated that she had to wear the protective lenses during sleep. She also shared that she was supposed to wear an eyepatch during the performance at the Billboard Women in Music event. However, the huge size of her heart-shaped eyepatch prevented her from wearing it. Therefore, aespa's Karina had to wear the normal color lenses on top of the protective contact lenses for the act.

The news about Karina suffering from corneal abrasion circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed multiple snippets wishing for a fast recovery. An X user tweeted:

"Girly go take some time off to recover wtf Take like a month off @aespa_official Why are you ignoring labor laws you mf @SMTOWNGLOBAL."

The fandom stated that aespa's Karina would be blessed with health, comfort, and a quick recovery.

"I wanna pat her head and kiss her eye,"- a fan reacted.

"God bless Rina with health, comfort, and a quick recovery pls,"- a fan shared.

"Karina was probably already struggling with her eye pain for quite some time... she's always blinking very frequently and during performances, she hides or only touch her eye when the lights are not focus on her or she's at the back so we just don't know until giselle mentions it,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that aespa's Karina should stay safe.

"Noo my rinaa :( i hope ur okayyy, and its on her birthday month, stay safe jiminieee,"- a user reacted.

"It must've been really uncomfortable for karina no wonder she keeps on blinking like that i hope u get well soon bb,"- a user shared.

"karina said she got corneal abrasion that's why she's wearing protective lenses for a while my baby dont get sick get well soon,"- a user mentioned.

More about aespa's Karina

Karina is a multifaceted personality with an expertise in singing, rapping, and dancing. She was managed by the SM Entertainment. She made her debut with the band on November 17, 2020, with the digital single Black Mamba. It was unveiled through SM Entertainment.

She is also a member of the female supergroup GOT the Beat, which has been associated with SM Entertainment. They made their official debut with the digital single Step Back on January 3, 2022. Moreover, the band has released other records, including Stamp On It.

In recent news, aespa released their first studio album Armageddon on May 27, 2024, through SM Entertainment.

