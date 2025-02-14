"Glad she left ygent as a soloist"– BLACKPINK's Jisoo's fans slam YG Entertainment for "gatekeeping" her potential following ‘AMORTAGE’ release

On February 14, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her much-anticipated solo comeback by releasing her first mini-album AMORTAGE. The album features four tracks—Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses—with the title track Earthquake accompanied by a music video.

Marking her first major solo project after parting ways with YG Entertainment for her career, the album quickly soared up the charts, topping iTunes in 23 countries and securing record-breaking first-day sales.

The Earthquake music video captivated fans with its unique concept. Fans praised the BLACKPINK star's performance, visuals, and vocals, highlighting how much she had evolved as an artist.

While fans celebrated the idol's solo comeback, they also took to social media to call out YG Entertainment for not allowing her to explore her artistic capabilities while fully under their management. An X user, @bponrepeat_1 wrote,

"YG was gatekepping jisoo so hard like he knew the potential she had but he never wanted the world to see her potential. I am so glad she left ygent as a soloist."

Many expressed their frustration, stating that her latest release demonstrated the musical depth and versatility they always knew she had, but was never given the chance to showcase under YG.

"all of them are equally talented. and we are proud of them equally leaving yg as a soloists is the best decision they make. we can now see all their potential," a fan commented.

"jisoo has come so far, and her voice sounds insane in these songs. this is factual proof that yg/teddy did not know how to properly utilise her voice, BUT justice has been served. after all this time," another user added.

"Ms. Jisoo I take back everything I ever said about you, and I would like to blame YG for not letting me recognise your game," an X user wrote.

"I have always said that YG had held back jisoo and haven't used her unique deep voice properly. I am so glad this EP shows her potential as a vocalist," a netizen added.

Fans pointed out that YG had long been criticized for limiting her solo opportunities, especially in comparison to BLACKPINK’s other members.

"I said this about every member, but yg really held back her the most out of the other members. through this album, I could hear more of her amazing vocals, what she's capable with her voice, see how creative jisoo is, and see another side of jisoo. I'm so proud of her," a fan remarked.

"they hid her to raise others. i can't see her in blackpink again and them to give her 15 secs of lines," another user commented.

"We have been waiting so long to see her writing skills. YG really was holding her back on SO MANY levels!," a user wrote.

Jisoo releases her solo album after parting ways with YG Entertainment for solo endeavors

Jisoo’s departure from YG Entertainment for her solo career marked a significant turning point. In early 2024, she established her label, Blissoo, allowing her to take full control of her artistic direction. She later signed a solo global deal with Warner Records, officially stepping into a new era as an independent artist.

Her latest album, AMORTAGE, reflects this newfound freedom. The title, a fusion of “amor” (Spanish for love) and “montage,” symbolizes a collection of love stories. Unlike her debut solo single Flower in 2023, which leaned toward a softer, melodic vibe, Earthquake embraces a bolder, more dynamic sound with strong vocals.

The overwhelming success of AMORTAGE has further solidified her place as a soloist. The album topped the iTunes charts and recorded the second-highest first-day sales by a female K-pop soloist.

At the time of writing this article, the Earthquake music video had already surpassed 7 million views within just 13 hours of its release.

