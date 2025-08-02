"Go ahead and be disappointed": Squid Game's Yang Dong-geun responds to backlash following alleged political controversy

On Friday, August 1, Squid Game actor Yang Dong-geun performed at a youth summer camp organized in South Korea. Later, he posted about his performance on Instagram, with the following caption:&quot;It was a blessed time.&quot;The rapper is part of the Christian Contemporary Music group called K-spirit, and since he has previously been vocal about his religious stance with Christianity, fans and netizens seemingly found nothing strange about the performance at the event. However, the criticism soon began to rise, and people discovered the organizers of the event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe event was hosted by Son Hyun-bo of Segero Church in Busan, a conservative pastor who's reported to have been leading rallies against the impeachment of the former South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol. He is also allegedly known to have formed an evangelical group under the name, Save Korea, which also allegedly promotes these rallies in opposition of the former president's impeachment.One of the other controversial South Korean figures who has been accompanying Son Hyun-bo on his rallies is a history lecturer, Jeon Han-gil. Therefore, the rapper has been in hot waters for his alleged involvement with the same. However, following the snowballing of these allegations, Yang Dong-geun's agency, Jo Entertainment, released a statement about the same:&quot;Yang Dong Geun has no connection to the church or the pastor in question. He’s simply a devout Christian who frequently participates in faith-based events.&quot;Soon after this announcement, Yang Dong-geun made another Instagram post explaining that he is not going to get too upset or bothered by the allegations:&quot;I was the fool for trusting you… Guys, go ahead and be disappointed. Say whatever you want. You have every right to. But it’s not like I can just go k*ll myself, you know?&quot;All you need to know about the South Korean rapper and Squid Game actor, Yang Dong-geunYang Dong-geun, otherwise known as YDG, is a South Korean rapper and actor, who kickstarted his career in 1986 as a child actor in the television series, Three Families Under One Roof. Following the same, the rapper had rolled out several other films and TV series. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome of his famous works include Seoul Ttukbaegi, Hyung, Rule of Your Own World, My Fair Lady, The Bride of Haebak, The Forbidden Marriage, Love 911, Fighter In The Wint, Rough Play, among others.He also established a rapping career for himself in 2001, and soon earned the label as one of the iconic Korean hip-hop stars in the industry.Mirror, Travel, Da Man On The Block!!, and But I Give, are some of the albums he has rolled out in the past years. Currently, the rapper has garnered much attention for his performance in the second and third season of Squid Game. He played the character Park Yong-sik, also known as Player 007.On the other hand, the debates on the recent political connection controvery in relation to Yang Dong-eun are still ongoing.