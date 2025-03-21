Gold Medalist reportedly cancels Kim Sae-ron’s condolence payment after dishwashing photo release

The saga of accusations and reported leaks surrounding the controversy between Gold Medalist Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron continues. Over the past few days, the Garoseoro Research Institute and the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family have been levying accusations against Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun and his label, Gold Medalist.

The label has been actively responding to the accusations. In the latest development, a new report was released on March 21, 2025. According to Nate News, a source close to Gold Medalist has revealed that the agency has decided against sending condolence payments to the late actress' family.

What prompted Gold Medalist to cancel condolence payment to the late Kim Sae-ron's family?

Gold Medalist's refusal to give the condolence payment comes after a photo of a pant-less Kim Soo-hyun washing dishes at a residence in Seoul Forest The Sharp was released by Garoseoro Research Institute. This photo was reportedly provided by the label to the late actress' family. The residence in the photo is also said to be about a 25-minute walk from Kim Soo-hyun's residence. The source close to the label said:

"Gold Medalist had been trying to meet with Kim Sae Ron's family, to settle the matter, including discussing a possible condolence payment taking into account for gift tax. However, after the dishwashing photo was leaked, the agenda was scrapped immediately."

The leak of private photos has prompted the label to take a step back. On March 20, the agency also filed a criminal complaint against the late actress's family, the Garoseoro Research Institute, and an unidentified woman dubbed "the aunt."

The complaint reports violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, specifically the distribution of illegal footage. The label also warned of strong legal action should the activities continue.

The controversy continues to unfold as Garoseoro Research Institute and the late Kim Sae-ron's family continue to make claims and release private photos, message exchanges, and other private information shared between the former couple.

In light of the controversy, several marketing agencies and brands, including Prada, have canceled their contracts with Kim Soo-hyun. He was also a part of G-Dragon's variety talk show Good Day.

After facing a backlash from netizens, the show's producers have announced postponing this week's episode. Fans have urged the producers to remove Kim Soo-hyun's footage and to replace him in the forthcoming episodes.

Recently, the actor's agency has also gone after social media accounts that are levying accusations and allegedly attempting to slander the Queen of Tears actor.

