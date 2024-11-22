"Gonna make me cry for sure"- Fans react to BTS' Kim Taehyung sharing lyrics for his forthcoming track 'Winter Ahead'

On November 22, 2024, BigHit Music shared the official lyric poster for BTS' Kim Taehyung's forthcoming single Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin through the official X account. Winter Ahead is set to premiere on November 29, 2024, at 2 pm Korean Standard Time (KST). This latest update sent the fandom, ARMY, into a meltdown. The following lines for the song were revealed:

"There's a winter ahead. Whether it's cold and wet, We're always warm in paradise."

Subsequently, the lyrics for the upcoming collaborative track quickly circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans could not contain their excitement and had varied opinions regarding the lyrics. One X user tweeted that they would make them emotional after listening to Winter Ahead.

"the lyrics are so pretty and gonna make me cry for sure."

Fans also praised the lyric poster, describing it as "pretty vintage." The users also mentioned they always felt "warm" listening to tracks of BTS' Kim Taehyung.

"I always feel warm (and loved) when I listen to your songs, tae. I guess that's my little paradise, my escape from the world. So thank you for singing to me,"- a fan reacted.

"this has such a pretty vintage look , classic look,"- a fan shared.

"“We’re always warm in paradise” Paradise is when you are here with us, but hearing your voice will help us go through the winter,"- a fan commented.

While some fans urged BTS' Kim Taehyung to release the Christmas tracks as soon as possible, others stated that they could feel the "vibes" of the song.

"Taehyung just drop your Christmas songs already it’s looking like a winter wonderland in here and I NEED to listen to your songs,"- a user reacted.

"𝘞𝘦'𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘮 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘦" Omg this just make that "taehyung was born in winter because the universe saved a year’s worth of warmth and put it all into him" tweet more and more and more,"- a user shared.

"I'm already feeling the warm vibes of this song,"- a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung bagged the MAMA Fans Choice (Bonsang) Award

On November 22, BTS' Kim Taehyung was honored with the MAMA Fans Choice (Bonsang) Award at the 2024 MAMA Awards. The fandom shared multiple snippets online to congratulate the artist on his latest milestone. Meanwhile, the idol has followed a pattern to release a track during the Christmas or Winter holidays.

BTS' V has previously released tracks, including Snow Flower and Christmas Tree, and released a rendition of It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. In recent news, the artist announced a collaboration with the late singer Bing Crosby for The White Christmas. The track is scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, through Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music, and Geffen Records.

BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, along with fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. He is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

