Good Day faces decline in ratings as Kim Soo-hyun's past relationship rumors with Kim Sae-ron surface

MBC's Good Day is struggling with low ratings and is now facing further controversy due to allegations about Kim Soo-hyun’s past relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron. In episodes 2 and 3, show host G-Dragon bonded with fellow ‘88s’—Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Lee Soo-hyuk, Im Si-wan, and Hwang Kwang-hee.

Kim Soo-hyun, a key member, initially impressed viewers with his candid thoughts on aging and his strong vocal abilities. Meanwhile, despite the show's high-profile cast and prime Sunday timeslot, its ratings have fluctuated, starting at 4.3% for episode 1 before dipping to 3% by episode 4, according to Nielsen Korea.

Good Day suffers loss amid Kim Soo-hyun's controversy

Good Day follows K-pop idol G-Dragon as he aims to produce a song reflecting the past year, collaborating with various artists. Actor Kim Soo-hyun, also known for his singing skills, was expected to play a key role in this project, but his latest controversy may impact the same.

The family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron recently claimed that she and the actor were in a six-year relationship, from November 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021. As Kim Sae-ron was born in 2000, she would have been 15 at the start of the alleged relationship, while the actor, born in 1988, would have been in his late 20s.

In response, the actor's agency, Gold Medalist, announced legal action, stating that Kim Sae-ron had made multiple false claims, including accusations about the agency's handling of her DUI case and alleged ties to YouTuber Lee Jin-ho. They have firmly denied all allegations.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun is set to lead the upcoming Disney+ series Knockoff, a drama about an office worker’s rise in the counterfeit luxury market, scheduled for release in 2025. With controversy surrounding the actor, the impact on his ongoing projects remains uncertain.

Details about Kim Soo-hyun's controversy, explained

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, has reaffirmed its stance regarding allegations about the actor's past relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron. Despite new claims from the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, the agency insists its initial position remains unchanged.

On March 12, Gold Medalist told SPOTV News, "There is no change to the official position we previously relayed," reiterating their previous denial of any romantic involvement between the two. The agency also confirmed its plans to take strong legal action against false rumors.

The latest controversy arose after Garosero Research Institute released new materials on March 11, including a photo of the actor kissing Kim Sae-ron on the cheek, and a screenshot of a text message allegedly sent by the late actress.

The message detailed her financial difficulties and her plea for more time to settle a 700 million won legal dispute. She reportedly wrote to Soo-hyun (as translated),

“I received a certified letter about the lawsuit. They said they’d give me time, so I’m working hard on my comeback. I’ll repay little by little from future projects. I’m not refusing to pay, but I simply can’t afford 700 million won right now. Do I really have to go to court? Please save me. I’m begging you, give me time.”

The released photo appears to be from the same day as an image Kim Sae-ron had posted and later deleted from social media last year. Garosero continues to claim that the two were in a six-year relationship, starting when she was 15. However, Gold Medalist has strongly refuted these allegations, stating,

“What Garosero claimed about Kim Soo-hyun is completely false. This is the same kind of online harassment that deeply affected Kim Sae-ron while she was alive.”

Despite the ongoing controversy, the actor has denied the accusations, while his agency remains committed to taking legal action against all allegations and rumors.

