"GYUHAO DUO IS BACK"— SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu & The8 spark an online frenzy with their viral TikTok on Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us' superbowl walk

On February 20, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and The8 sent social media into a frenzy with their latest dance challenge video. The duo participated in the viral TikTok trend inspired by Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl walk to his song Not Like Us.

Filmed beneath a set of stairs during their rehearsals, the video quickly became a hot topic among fans, with many noting its resemblance to the pair’s viral "WOP" challenge video from 2023.

What made the clip even more exciting for fans was the familiar setting— similar to the location where they filmed their previous viral challenge. The chemistry between Mingyu and The8, often referred to as the “Gyuhao” duo, once again captivated fans as they executed the trending moves.

As of this writing, their video has surpassed 12 million views and 1 million likes on SEVENTEEN’s official Instagram page.

Many speculate that it was filmed during rehearsals for SEVENTEEN’s Right Here World Tour in Bangkok. The group performed at Rajamangala National Stadium on February 16 as part of their ongoing tour across Asia. As the video went viral, an X user, @cherishuas, wrote:

"GYUHAO DUO IS BACK. wop challenge. superbowl challenge."

Others joined in to appreciate the duo's dance skills, calling it "WOP" challenge's sister.

"they finally gave her a sister," an X user wrote.

"okay, so how 'bout my sanity gyuhao?," another remarked.

"I CAN SLEEP IN PEACE NOWW," a fan commented.

"Now what sort of emotional whiplash is this SVT ??," a netizen wrote.

Others also shared their ideas for potential new challenges with new trends.

"Take off the jackets and do sticky challenge," a fan commented.

"it's only a matter of time til they drop the wall and sticky challenge mingyu promised oh lawrd," another user added.

"our coolest tiktok duo is back!!," a netizen mentioned.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and Minghao previous dance challenges and more

This isn’t the first time the duo has gone viral with their dance challenge. Over the years, Mingyu and The8 have participated in numerous trending TikTok challenges, including:

WOP Challenge – J.Dash’s WOP

Dance Now Challenge – JID & Kenny Mason’s Dance Now

Grillz Challenge – Nelly’s Grillz

Donkey Donk Challenge

Million Dollar Baby Challenge – Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby

Their latest TikTok addition to this list only solidifies their reputation for jumping on the coolest trends and making them their own.

Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us has taken over social media, following his record-breaking Super Bowl LIX halftime performance on February 9, 2025. His distinct walk during the show sparked a viral challenge, with K-pop idols also joining in. Other celebrities who have participated in the trend include BTS’ j-hope, aespa’s Giselle and Karina, ATEEZ’s Hongjoong, and more.

As SEVENTEEN continues its world tour and prepares for its 10th-anniversary celebrations, fans can likely expect more fun content from the group in the coming months. The agency, Pledis Entertainment, recently announced a series of upcoming events, including a new single from Hoshi and Woozi, the SVT 9th Fan Meeting – CARAT LAND in March, and a Japan fan meeting later this year.

SEVENTEEN will hold their 2025 SVT 9TH FAN MEETING: SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND on March 20 and 21 at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, where fans will get a chance to celebrate with all members except Jeonghan, who is currently fulfilling his military service.

