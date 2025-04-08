“Happy wedding gomgom couple”- Fans thrilled as Resident Playbook teases Ahn Eun-jin & Kim Dae-myung’s marriage with Lovely Runner-inspired photo

tvN's Hospital Playlist spinoff, Resident Playbook, is gearing up for release. On April 1, 2025, a website was launched, mimicking a real hospital site with info on doctors, staff, and announcements.

Ad

One announcement reveals that Yulje Medical Center's Chu Min-ah (Ahn Eun-jin) and Yang Seok-hyung (Kim Dae-myeong) are married. In Hospital Playlist, Min-ah was a resident, while Seok-hyung was an OB-GYN professor.

Here's how the fans reacted to this marriage announcement teaser:

"Happy wedding gomgom couple"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This teaser news of Min-ha and Seok-hyeong's marriage comes as a surprise to the fans. The announcement was posted on the "Alumni News" section of the Yulje Medical website, launched for the drama promotion.

"Omg I'm looking at the alumni news now and Seok Hyung and Min Ha got married!" a user wrote.

"WE'RE GETTING GOMGOM AS MARRIED COUPLE IN RESIDENT PLAYBOOK?!! AHHH LIFE IS SO GOOD" another user wrote.

Ad

"gomgom marriage announcement was the last thing i expected today" a fan wrote.

Fans were also quick to notice that the image teaser was inspired by the drama Lovely Runner. Ahn Eun-jin is seen holding a standee of Kim Dae-myung, thus recreating the Lovely Runner poster.

"i thought this was a fan edit but it came from the yuljehospital website" a user wrote.

Ad

"It took me a while to realise this was like a homage to Lovely Runner" a fan wrote.

"OBGYN GOMGOM COUPLE, finally getting married?! THIS IS SO CUTEEEE" another fan wrote.

In Hospital Playlist, Seok-hyeong's mother had reservations about his relationship, and the couple showed no signs of marriage. Their wedding announcement in Resident Playbook is an exciting update, hinting at a possible Hospital Playlist season 3.

Ad

Resident Playbook: Plot, cast, release date, and more

Ad

Resident Playbook follows the resident doctors of the gynecology and obstetrics department at the Jongo branch of the Yujle Medical Center. Both these departments rank low in popularity due to low birth rates.

Resident Playbook stars Go Youn-jung in the lead, with Shin Si-ah, Kang Yoo-seok, Han Ye-ji, and Jung Joon-won in pivotal roles. Lee Bong-ryun, Son Ji-yoon, Han Hyun-kyun, Lee Chang-hoon, and others will be seen in supporting roles.

Resident Playbook is set to premiere on April 12, 2025, with two episodes airing each weekend until May 18, 2025. The drama will be available on tvN for the domestic audience and on Netflix for the international audience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More