"This is a feast " - Fans react to Resident Playbook’s star-studded OST lineup featuring Doh Kyungsoo, TXT, aespa’s Winter, & more

On April 8, 2025, tvN's upcoming drama Resident Playbook announced its official soundtrack (OST) lineup via social media. The OST features a star-studded group of artists, including EXO's Doh Kyungsoo, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), aespa's Winter, Stray Kids' Lee Know, Seungmin, and I.N., IVE's Ahn Yu-jin, SEVENTEEN's DK (Dokyeom), and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie. \

Additionally, two other artists will contribute to the soundtrack. The songs are set to be released under Stone Music Entertainment.

The OST will be released on April 12, 2025, at 6 PM KST. Fans took to X to express their excitement over the OST lineup. Here's what one X user wrote:

"this is a feast omg almost all of my favs r here… dk, kyungsoo, yujin, txt and winter + hosplay blurred pic HWHAJAKZNZJSJND"

Fans were surprised that the OST features all K-pop idols lending their voices to the tracks. Some even went a step further to figure out the timeline of the OST recording. A user shared a picture of SEVENTEEN's DK, which was reportedly uploaded in May 2024, and compared it to the outfit in the promo video uploaded by Stone Music Entertainment.

"never been so sat for anything in my life" a user wrote.

"recorded around may last year? 🥹🥹 i am so seated oh my god." another user replied.

"All of them being idols" a fan wrote.

Fans also began to guess who the other two secret artists would be. They took guesses that the cast of Resident Playbook themselves would be one of the artists, whereas the other will be the lead cast of Hospital Playlist, whose band name is Mido and Falasol. They also noted the first time that Stray Kids' I.N. and Lee Know would be singing their first-ever OST.

"stop the ??? is literally the cast of resident playbook and hospital playlist, I WILL CRY" a fan wrote.

"Lee Know and I.N's first Seungmin's 6th Congratulations" a user wrote.

"The one with white outer looks like my Younjung unnie AAAA CAN'T WAIT FOR Y5 OST" another fan replied.

tvN's Resident Playbook: Plot, cast, and other updates

Resident Playbook follows the lives of resident doctors of the obstetrics and gynecology department at the Jongo branch of Yujle Medical Center. Both these departments are low in popularity owing to low birth rates; however, the residents take the challenges head-on.

Resident Playbook stars Go Youn-jung in the lead, with Shin Si-ah, Kang Yoo-seok, Han Ye-ji, and Jung Joon-won in prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Lee Bong-ryun, Son Ji-yoon, Lee Hyun-kyun, Lee Chang-hoon, Seo Yi-seo, and Jung Woon-sun, among others.

Kim Song-hee, who wrote Hospital Playlist, returns as the writer for this spinoff. Lee Min-soo helms the direction for the drama. Resident Playbook will premiere on April 12, with two episodes airing each weekend until May 18. It will be available on tvN for domestic viewers and on Netflix for international viewers.

