On April 6, 2025, Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan shared a series of messages on his Bubble account. Bang Chan addressed the conflict within the group's fandom after he called Brazil “another home”. This happened during the group’s São Paulo concert the day before.

Ad

The comment was made by Bang Chan in front of over 60,000 fans at the sold-out dominATE show. This was meant as a heartfelt thank you to the Brazilian crowd. However, it reportedly sparked discontent among some fans from other countries.

In his messages, Bang Chan said that he now feels afraid to say anything because even his kind words seem to cause problems. He wished fans would stop fighting and admitted he feels like he’s failing to show equal love to all STAYs. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I said "another home"... I really wish for STAYs to stop fighting with eachother. At this point, whatever comes out of my mouth just becomes problematic. I'm actually scared to say anything now...Why are they like this on such a great day? -Jealousy? -Understandable, yes -I feel like thats the most hardest thing to do yeah?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bang Chan apologized and said that it was his fault if his words created tension. He promised to keep trying his best despite the heavy tone.

"Sharing love equally to all STAYs around the world is definitely something that I want to accomplish. But I think that's the thing that I'm terrible at so I'd like to apologise. Sorry for not being able to share love equally...I feel like I'm only making fights..."

Ad

Bang Chan concluded:

"It's all my fault I guess. -I'll do better! -Yeah that's all that needs to be done -STAYs aren't the ones that are in the wrong -Channie will try his best!!!"

Fans were quick to rally around him. Many were disappointed that he blamed himself for the reaction. An X user, @y00niverse, wrote:

"bangchan blaming himself for the immaturity of this fandom breaks my heart. he deserves so much better."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans said it was unfair for him to feel responsible because of fans. They felt sad seeing him being afraid to be open about his thoughts.

"bangchan gave up his literal childhood, his teen years, majority of his 20s, to making stray kids what they are today. but apparently no one is ready for that conversation. i cannot believe we’ve got to the point where he is taking the blame for beef between his own fandom," one fan said.

Ad

"i don't understand when our fandom took a wrong turn, but i know for sure that chan is too good and kind for this world. and my heart aches every time i see him apologizing for something he's not guilty of.. he's precious," another netizen wrote.

"TY Chris for everything you do!! Please stop thinking any of this is your fault. I’m sorry there are ppl that feel entitled or take the love you give for granted. You deserve better!! I love you with my whole heart unconditionally!," another person added.

Ad

Some even described how his messages had once been a safe space, and now he was scared to speak.

"everyday I wake up and this app has to offer me a bangchan apology bubble instead of him just being happy and babbling about his day. bring back good ol days lord...," another netizen said.

"its been heartbreaking as an older-ish (2020) stay to see the progression of chris being open with us about everything and wanting himself to be our safe space, to now him being even scared to say anything to us because stays will attack him or each other over it," another fan mentioned.

Ad

"We come from years of him showing and talking to us etc to nothing. Like,We're loosing him and most of stay don't care," another X user added.

All about Bang Chan, Stray Kids’ dominATE tour, and more

Bang Chan, born Christopher Bahng, is the leader and main producer of Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment. He played a key role in forming the group through the 2017 survival show Stray Kids.

Ad

Bang Chan is also part of the producing unit 3RACHA, along with Changbin and Han. He has also led the group through several international achievements.

Ad

Stray Kids is currently on their dominATE world tour in support of their mini-album ATE and March 2025’s Mixtape: dominATE. The latter celebrated the group's seventh debut anniversary.

Following the São Paulo concerts on April 6, the group will perform in Lima on April 9 and Mexico City on April 12. The tour will continue across Japan in May.

Their June leg will cover North American cities, including Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto. In July, they’ll head to Europe with performances in Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, and Rome.

Ad

Stray Kids is an eight-member boy group under JYP Entertainment. It consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More