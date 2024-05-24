"Has not received any visa application" — Hong Kong government responds to reports of Burning Sun convict Seungri's relocation plans

On May 23, 2024, the Hong Kong government released a statement responding to reports on former BIGBANG Seungri. The idol is a Burning Sun convict and the statement was about his alleged plans to relocate to Hong Kong and kickstart another nightclub. The singer was recently released from prison following his completion of sentence for the charges he faced regarding the Burning Sun scandal.

While many expected the idol to continue leading a quiet life after the breakout of a massive controversial scandal, they were rather shocked to hear reports on the idol's alleged relocation to Hong Kong. A netizen posted about the idol's current presence in the city and his activities there. The reports also speculated that the idol might've taken advantage of Hong Kong's talent admission scheme.

Expand Tweet

Hong Kong is known to grant visas to those who bear reputable and impressive skills. Since the idol holds talents in singing and dance, netizens believe that he might've used the opportunity to apply for a visa to Hong Kong, and eventually relocate there. However, the Hong Kong government released a statement expressing that they haven't received any such visa application from Seungri.

"A spokesman for the HKSAR Government clarified today (May 23) that the HKSAR Government has not received any visa application by the said person for any talent admission schemes."

Hong Kong government releases statement on speculations around Seungri's relocation

Recently, a netizen posted about the Burning Sun convict Seungri's current activities in Hong Kong following his release from prison. The idol was charged with an 18-month sentence for his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal that included misappropriating funds, arranging prostitution, allowing abuse and harassment of women, etc., through his Gangnam bar, Burning Sun.

The idol was released in February last year and has maintained a low profile in the industry ever since his return. However, the netizen's recent suspicion of him relocating to Hong Kong and starting another nightclub in the new city alarmed people. Netizens were naturally worried about history repeating and thereby spread awareness to prevent the same.

Expand Tweet

Given that the idol could take advantage of the talent admissions scheme for visa applications in Hong Kong, netizens were all the more skeptical about the situation. The Immigration Department of Hong Kong explained that people with talents are prioritized with visa applications as it helps Hong Kong diversify.

However, the Hong Kong government clarified that they have not received any visa application from the idol.

"In relation to media reports about a former Korean artiste who planned to move to Hong Kong and the talent admission schemes of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, a spokesman for the HKSAR Government clarified today that the HKSAR Government has not received any visa application by the said person for any talent admission schemes. "

The statement continued,

"The relevant government departments will, in accordance with the established mechanism, play a robust gatekeeping role when processing applications for talent admission schemes to ensure only applications of eligible persons will be approved. Currently, nationals of Korea can enjoy a visa-free period in Hong Kong for a visit not exceeding 90 days.”

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the Hong Kong government clarified that Seungri is most likely visiting the city due to the current scheme that permits visa-free travel for South Koreans.

Regardless, the plans on whether Seungri will be relocating to Hong Kong have neither been confirmed nor denied.