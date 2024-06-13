"He completed his military service with utmost excellence" — BTS' Jin praised by an official at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center

BTS’ Jin, who recently came back from the military, received praise and compliments from a unit official from the base where he served. On Wednesday, June 12, Jin concluded his national duties after 1.5 years and received several awards for his exemplary performance as a soldier.

The BTS vocalist got emotional as he bid his fellow soldiers farewell as he left the base. Following this, five of his fellow group mates, including RM, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, came to the site to receive him.

According to Sports Seoul, a South Korean media agency, on June 12, an official from the 5th Division Recruit Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeong-do commented on Jin aka Kim Seokjin’s performance during his service.

“Jin is a famous star, but he got along well with the personnel in the unit. He did his best in every task he was given and was more passionate than anyone else. He completed his military service with utmost excellence.”

BTS’ Jin opens up about his military achievements during the first Weverse live following his discharge

Following his discharge, the Moon singer started a live-streaming session on Weverse to greet his fans. He was in his military uniform as he shared some anecdotes from his service. The BTS vocalist shared he was honored with the Army Bravery Award and many other awards.

“I’m going to brag a little bit but here are my awards from completing my service. I'm posting it with permission. ARMY, Soldier Award I got two division commander-level awards! I got 7 to 8 battalion commander-level awards too! I worked hard in the military! I received this award as Sergeant Kim Seokjin!”

The singer began his military service on December 12, 2022, as the company commander trainee. Following the three-week basic military training completion, he led 200 trainees at the graduation ceremony.

The BTS member deployed to the 5th Infantry Division, where he served as the assistant drill instructor and looked over new trainees recruited at the center. After taking several examinations, where showcased his skills in different areas, he got selected as an Elite Class Warrior.

Because of this, he received an early promotion and held the position of corporal. Later, in December 2023, he confirmed through a Weverse post that he got promoted to the position of sergeant. This promotion was four months earlier than the scheduled time.

BTS Jin at the 2024 FESTA Event

On Thursday, June 13, BIGHIT MUSIC arranged the 2024 FESTA Event at the Jamsil Sports Field Complex to celebrate the group's 11th anniversary. While the other six members still serving in the military, the eldest member of the septet attended and led the 2024 fest.

The singer consulted with the agency to hold a meet and greet event for the fans following his military discharge, where he would greet them with light hugs and handshakes. For this event, 1000 lucky fans got to hug their favorite idol and were selected through a raffle system.

In the second event, he performed some of his popular solo songs like The Astronaut, Moon, and Super Tuna. He also did the “Cat Walking on Frozen Han River” Challenge and even showcased his moves to Jungkook's solo single Seven.