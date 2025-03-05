“HE DID THAT PEN THING AGAIN”- Fans go wild as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu recreates his viral PFW24 moment at the recent Dior event

On March 4, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu recreated his viral Paris Fashion Week moment at the Dior Fall 2025 fashion show in Paris. The K-pop idol once again used his teeth to open a pen while signing autographs for fans. The video quickly went viral, drawing reactions from netizens.

Ad

"HE DID THE PEN THING AGAIN !!!," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mingyu first gained attention for the gesture during his Paris Fashion Week debut for Dior on February 27, 2024. As the Eyes on You singer signed for a fan, he removed the marker lid with his mouth before writing. The moment has since been widely shared across social media.

"Mingyu’s new black hair, wearinf long black coat & probably black tank, BITING THE PEN’S CAP, and holding red roses oh LOOK AT THIS DIVA," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Good heavens.... did he even know how hot he is while biting the cap of that pen?!?," a user said.

"Mingyu biting off the pen cap to sign autographs twice today 😮‍💨 he knows what he's doing," a person noted.

Fans keep commenting on the SEVENTEEN star's unique way of signing autographs.

"The way mingyu unhooks the pen’s cap, how he bites it, how he nods, how he signs, how he looks at his surroundings oh jeon wonwoo you lucky mf," a netizen shared.

Ad

"Our dior prince is at it again— opening the pen cap with his mouth to give signatures to fans!," a viewer mentioned.

"Mingyu took a carat’s pen to sign other autographs 😂 he’s already leaving the venue," another fan added.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu appears in Dior's Fall 2025 fashion show in all-black look

For Dior’s Fall 2025 show, Mingyu wore a black blazer with asymmetrical lapels over a tank top featuring the brand’s logo. They are both from Dior’s Fall 2025 menswear collection, designed by Kim Jones. After the event, the 27-year-old shared event highlights on social media, posting a carousel with the caption:

Ad

“Once upon a time. It was a wonderful show, and thank you Carats.”

Ad

Mingyu made his front-row debut at Dior’s Fall 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week in February. A few months later, on August 1, the French luxury brand named the SEVENTEEN rapper its newest global ambassador.

With this appointment, he joined BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as a Dior global ambassador. The announcement follows the departure of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo from Dior. He then joined Yves Saint Laurent as a global ambassador.

In other news, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu starred in his second Calvin Klein campaign, where he led the brand’s Spring 2025 denim collection. This follows his Calvin Klein Jeans debut in the Fall 2024 campaign.

Shot by Leslie Zhang, the campaign features him in classic and bold denim pieces. He wears Calvin Klein’s signature logo T-shirts with a pair of versatile jeans. The lineup highlights ‘90s Straight Jeans’ in four outfits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback