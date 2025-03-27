"He learned it from the official choreographer's video"- Fans defend TXT's Yeonjun amid criticism for 'Like Jennie' challenge being too masculine

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)’s Yeonjun has become a hot topic after he shared his version of BLACKPINK Jennie’s viral Like Jennie dance challenge. On March 26, 2025, he posted his take on the dance routine while on tour in Europe. The challenge has been popular among K-pop idols, but Yeonjun’s performance drew mixed reactions.

While many appreciated his high-energy version, some netizens claimed his version was “too much” and that he added unnecessary movements.

However, fans quickly defended him. They explained that the GGUM singer followed the original choreography by professional dancer Vata. An X user, @superiorcompIex, wrote,

"some of these qrts... like he is not gonna do the toned down version jennie does bc she sings while performing, it's obvious he learned it from the official choreographer's video why do y'all like to be so dense."

They pointed out that the dance was always meant to have powerful movements and was not strictly designed for a feminine style.

"“bgs ruin everything” crowd forgetting the actual dance was choreographed by a man? The dance has ALWAYS been powerful and masculine and he clearly learned the full dance from the choreographer. why are we acting dense all of a sudden," a fan commented.

"All are so used to your idol doing the bare minimum when it comes to dancing that when an idol go all out it’s “ too much”," another netizen remarked.

"He really is the 4th Gen IT Boy. Like dayumm, look at that body MOVEEEEE. The freaking charisma. He owns the IT factor," a netizen remarked.

Fans emphasized that the idol is known for energetically embracing various dance trends. They praised Yeonjun’s skills and argued that he performed exactly as the original choreographer did.

"“doing too much” mind you this is the video of the actual creators of the choreography and edited him on it! he has the same exact moves and energy and ya'll are just salty your favs can't/didn't do the same," an X user mentioned.

"One thing about yeonjun he always matches the og choreo energy," an X user wrote.

"yeonjun and vata the main choreographer of like jennie dance comparison . Show them it's done my jjunnie king," another person added.

More K-pop idols take on the Like Jennie challenge, along with TXT's Yeonjun

BLACKPINK Jennie’s "Like Jennie" was released on March 7, 2025, as the title track of her solo debut album Ruby. Many idols participated in the dance challenge and displayed different styles in their interpretations.

Idols like ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki, NCT Dream’s Renjun, ITZY’s Yeji, LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae, TREASURE’s Doyoung, and Kep1er’s Dayeon did the challenge.

Other idols such as SHINee's Key, RIIZE's Shotaro, &TEAM's Nicholas, and ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin have also put their spin on the routine.

Yeonjun debuted with TXT in 2019 under Big Hit Entertainment. He has built a strong reputation as a top performer. He made his solo debut in 2024 with Ggum.

After a brief hiatus in December 2024, TXT returned in February 2025. They started their ACT: PROMISE World Tour on March 7 at Inspire Arena, Incheon. the tour will end in May with the last show in Tokyo. Their tour includes stops in cities like Barcelona, London, Berlin, and Macau.

