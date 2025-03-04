As BTS’ military discharge countdown nears double digits, Taehyung (V) and RM recently updated fans about their journey. On March 3, 2025, both idols took to Weverse to share their thoughts, marking a milestone in their service.

Taehyung initially posted a simple update, sharing a screenshot of his countdown app with the caption that read,

"Let's goooo."

However, after seeing RM’s lengthy, reflective message about life, love, and his military experiences, Taehyung quickly deleted his post and replaced it with a longer, more thoughtful letter.

His revised message provided fans with a detailed insight into his military life, from being promoted to Sergeant, 2nd class, to earning the prestigious Special Warrior title through intense training.

He also spoke about missing ARMY (BTS' fanbase), watching BTS concerts, and regretting not being able to attend j-hope’s concert in Seoul.

This change in tone led fans to social media as they joked that he wanted to match RM’s deep and poetic writing style. An X user, @voobears, wrote,

"He had to match namjoon's vibe."

Expand Tweet

Others too chimed in, calling V's latest activity "adorable" for trying to write a long letter like Namjoon’s.

"Taehyung being all "yayy 99 lets goooo" then seeing namjoon posted a whole ass heartfelt poetic letter and deleting his post. he's so me. it's ok i get u my baby u're cute," an X user wrote.

"this is what peer pressure does to you he's so freaking silly i love this guy. never change mr. sergent dionysio," a fan commented.

"He's sooo adorable," another fan mentioned.

"Tae is too fast that I didn’t even see the first version of his post. It’s okay baby. You’re cute," a netizen remarked.

Many also pointed out his well-known habit of deleting posts within minutes, which often left ARMY scrambling to take screenshots before they disappeared.

"Since he's deleting his posts now I guess he's back to being thv," a user wrote.

"tae impulsively deleting things we’re (almost) so back baby," another fan mentioned.

"Taehyung deleted the post..!!! The deletion era returned again," a person added.

More about BTS' Taehyung & RM's military service and their recent messages

Taehyung is currently serving in South Korea’s Special Duty Team (SDT). It is an elite unit that undergoes rigorous counter-terrorism training. Recently promoted to Sergeant, 2nd class, he now holds a senior position within his unit.

As translated by user @BIGHIT_INFO on X, the Singularity singer wrote,

"It snowed, so I shoveled. Had a snowball fight too—I’m pretty good at it. I’ve been promoted to Sergeant, 2nd class. That means I’m now the second in command here. Soon, I’ll be #1."

Taehyung also spoke about his injury, revealing he cracked a rib during intense training but had since recovered. He further updated about his weight loss, now at 70 kg. He revealed,

"I was working hard and injured my rib once, I came back (it's better) I'm dieting now, I'm 70 (kgs)."

Expand Tweet

Expressing how much he misses the stage, he watched BTS concerts and even attempted to recall Black Swan’s choreography, only to realize he had forgotten it.

Meanwhile, RM’s heartfelt letter took a more reflective turn. He wrote about marking off days on his calendar, his thoughts on love and its meaning, and how he has been reading The Art of Loving by Erich Fromm.

He humorously described military time as slow and mentioned his eagerness to return and reconnect with fans.

With less than 100 days left before their June 2025 discharge, both members are counting down to the moment they can return to music.

