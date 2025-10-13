"He's BA for coca cola Korea"- Fans defend BTS' Taehyung amid brand's renewed controversy as campaigns appear across Korean stadiums

On October 13, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) faced backlash from some netizens on social media, as he shared a new image from his ongoing partnership with Coca-Cola Korea. While some users found the brand's endorsement problematic, most fans stepped in to defend him, stating that his endorsement deal is limited to the Korean branch of Coca-Cola.On July 31, 2025, the BTS star was named the official ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero in South Korea under the campaign titled &quot;#BestCokeEver.&quot; This partnership is managed by Coca-Cola Korea, which has been operated by LG Household &amp; Health Care since 2007.Fans of Taehyung reminded critics that his partnership with the brand is local, emphasizing that it has no connection to outside factors, business, or politics.While the controversy subsided, it reappeared after Taehyung shared an image on Instagram of his campaign commercial. Many of the singer's fans took to social media to remind people that he was just doing his job as the campaign's representative and was being treated unfairly. An X user, @Herefor tae, wrote,V {SLOW} @Herefor_taeLINK@ramosaadonis @BDSmovement @BTS_twt Your screenshot says coca cola Israel. He's BA for coca cola KoreaOthers dismissed the outrage as unwarranted. They stressed that he had only shared promotional content related to his contract. As discussions went on, fans redirected their attention to the scale and visual impact of the ongoing campaign.Taehyung Brand Support @btskthv1230LINKTAEHYUNG BRAND IMPACT 🔥 Help! My timeline is making me feel hungry!!! First it was Hirono... then Celine and pistachio croissants.... now it's Mom's Touch Fried Chicken 😂 KIM TAEHYUNG, your impact is insane! TAEHYUNG COCA COLA AMBASSADOR #TaehyungxCocaCola #VxCocaCola🍓 @l0SBtLINK@ramosaadonis @BDSmovement @BTS_twt You're just doing performative activism at this point because you know very well he's not on twitter so who are you talking to exactly? His Ad was displayed at Seoul stadium today during Korea vs Brazil football match.KTH BORAHAE ~💜 @kaseym877LINK@btskthv1230 The main character, no doubt, I love him because there's nothing boring about this wonderful man 😎 #TaehyungxCocaCola #VxCocaCola🪐 @snowsweetssLINK@BTS_twt Literally nobody outside twitter boycotting ts. Nor it will do anything. The war is also over. You can calm the f*ck down now. Boycott your food too because you're eating and others are starving.Videos from Seoul World Cup Stadium during the Korea vs. Brazil football match in mid-October showed Taehyung’s Coke Zero ad playing repeatedly on massive LED screens. Clips from the match quickly spread across X. Fans cheered when they saw his smiling face on the stadium displays.Heart_BTS @TaeTae65267194LINKTaehyung is Korea's pride and national treasure.TAEHYUNG_KIM_♡.⁷ @sumstae_LINK@dalbitbangtan My babe he looks handsome even in an AD 😭💜🫂Nancy Ⓥ Kakkar - Kim Dajeong 💜 @nancykakkar321LINKA year earlier he got shy for appearing on the big screen during a soccer match he had attended, now Kim Taehyung's ads are playing during soccer matches 👑 @CocaCola_Korea #TaehyungxCocaCola #VxCocaColaAll about Taehyung’s Coca-Cola Korea campaign, viral ads, &amp; solo activitiesTaehyung became the ambassador for Coca-Cola Korea’s latest promotional campaign. A commercial was released in early September, featuring him driving a Coca-Cola truck to a dull gathering and turning it into a lively street party. The advertisement was an immediate hit. His presence in campaigns has only grown, with large LED displays of him appearing during the Korea vs. Brazil football game at Seoul World Cup Stadium. That moment eventually went viral after fans shared clips of him lighting up the stands.Taehyung Union @BTSV_UNIONLINKUnder the bright lights of Seoul World Cup Stadium, during the Korea vs. Brazil football match, V lit up the screens again &amp;amp;amp; again with his magnetic charisma in his Coke Zero AD! Kim Taehyung is a true global symbol~ Coca-Cola’s ambassador, Korea’s pride, &amp;amp;amp; the world’s obsession.His face can also be seen on billboards, public screens, and various other Coca-Cola activations across South Korea. Besides his brand activities, V has been involved in other pursuits since his military discharge in June 2025. He attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as Celine’s global ambassador. He was ranked as the top musician and K-pop idol by Lefty for generating $13.1 million in EMV during the event. He also remains an ambassador for Compose Coffee and SnowPeak Appeal. Both campaigns have ongoing advertisements across South Korea.Taehyung’s post-service schedule has been busy, spanning from filming commercials to preparing for BTS’s highly anticipated group comeback in 2026.