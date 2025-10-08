"One of a kind"- Fans revive BTS Taehyung's "MyeongDongYoung" nickname after he shares morning jogging photo amid busy Paris schedule

On October 8, 2025, Sports Donga reported that BTS member Taehyung (V) shared glimpses of his disciplined routine during his stay in Paris. Even during a hectic Fashion Week schedule, the singer's posts on Instagram and Weverse revealed that he went for an early morning jog around 6 a.m. Fans called it his professionalism and self-management.The singer uploaded several photos from his time in Paris. This was when Taehyung attended the Celine 2026 Summer Collection as the brand’s global ambassador. The pictures showed a mix of serene and stylish moments. It showed him jogging in the morning with his crew and some other shots of him relaxing on the grass at Parc Saint-Cloud. Another image showed him in a leopard-print shirt.As the photos circulated online, fans revived one of Taehyung's old nicknames, “MyeongDongYoung.” It was a term that was used to represent the artist’s multidimensional appeal. The nickname was coined by a fan years ago, combining three Korean words: Myeong (from Myeongjak, meaning “masterpiece”), Donghwa (meaning “fairy tale”), and Yeonghwa (meaning “movie”). As noted by Sports Donga, fans used the term again to describe his Paris moments.Fans were impressed by his dedication to maintaining a routine even amid a packed schedule. Netizens praised his focus and discipline. They wrote that he continues to carry himself with quiet professionalism despite his worldwide fame. An X user, @helenTK123, wrote,&quot;V is a true chameleon &amp; can show us so many styles in a very short time span. His charm makes everyone feel special when around him. Truly one of a kind.&quot;Helen - 𐤀 @helenTK123LINKV is a true chameleon &amp;amp;amp; can show us so many styles in a very short time span. His charm makes everyone feel special when around him. Truly one of a kind.Social media soon filled with appreciation. Many also mentioned that Taehyung’s daily life feels as compelling as his artistry. Fans emphasized how his effort to jog early in the morning showed the same drive that has defined his career.ྀི♡ fai ♡ྀི @myyouwithjkLINKtaehyung not taking a break from running even in paris and going on a run with his photographer and stylist 😭Celeste @celestialt46151LINKBoyish innocence and decadent charisma. That’s Taehyung V AT CELINE FASHION SHOW CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 #VxCELINEPFW #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #PFW @celineofficialVinyLmusic @VinyLmusic33LINKHe is one of the versatile vocalists, unique artist nd true fashion icon.. TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGXCELINE #VxCelineEte26 #VxCelinePFWž @zetoayeLINKFrom a boy raised in Geochang to a global superstar and fashion icon, V’s story feels like a movie itself. “A face like a masterpiece, a personality like a fairy tale, and a life like a movie,” reviving his nickname “MyeongDongYoung”(Masterpiece +Fairy Tale+Movie) #VxCelineEte26Others also appreciated the relaxed energy of his clips from Paris. Soon after, hashtags with his name were trending. It showed how even his habits continue to motivate his fans.bwilogy @DiavloKTHLINKI need tae as my motivational coachmooodgirl𐤀 @lifeisgrand88LINKFashion show insiders, “V brought a playful energy to interviews, enjoying the atmosphere,” adding, “Everyone was captivated by his vibrant energy.” This is our Taehyung! He brings such light. He just radiates goodness. TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #CELINESUMMER2026 @celineofficialž @zetoayeLINKEven with paparazzi trailing like hawks, Taehyung slips out for a morning run with his team, unnoticed and unstoppable. His dedication shines through, and I’m relishing every second of this vibrant Tae-era—free, wild, and brimming with joy! I love you, Taehyung 💜🫶🏻BTS Taehyung’s Paris Fashion Week highlights and ambassador momentsTaehyung was the face of Celine during a short visit to Paris for the brand's Été 2026 show. The event took place at Parc Saint-Cloud on October 5. According to Sports Donga, the BTS member spent his time enjoying some downtime and engaging in promotion as an ambassador. Taehyung was seen visiting various Celine locations around the city, talking with the staff, and posting pictures of himself wearing the brand's clothing, bags, and accessories.At the event, he drew praise for his refined look. The singer wore a tailored tan-brown double-breasted coat paired with a silk scarf, sunglasses, and perfectly styled hair. His appearance at the show became one of the most talked-about moments of Paris Fashion Week.Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)Beyond the show, V's Instagram “photo dump” offered fans a deeper glimpse into his trip. The series of photos captured everything from his off-duty relaxation to his artistic side. It reflected both his approachable and polished image.The post-event data mirrored his impact. Reports indicated that his appearance at the Celine showcase generated over 70 million online engagements within 24 hours.Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyungLINKTaehyung reigned over Paris Fashion Week, capturing worldwide attention with 77M+ engagement and 18.3M mentions throughout the week, with 76% of the mentions made in the last 24hours during the event with overwhelming positive sentiment. V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINEAs his trip concluded, Taehyung is currently preparing with other members for the group's comeback next year.