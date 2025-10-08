  • home icon
  "One of a kind"- Fans revive BTS Taehyung's "MyeongDongYoung" nickname after he shares morning jogging photo amid busy Paris schedule

"One of a kind"- Fans revive BTS Taehyung's "MyeongDongYoung" nickname after he shares morning jogging photo amid busy Paris schedule

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 08, 2025 15:17 GMT
BTS Taehyung posts early morning jogging photos from Paris (Images via Instagram/@thv)
BTS Taehyung posts early morning jogging photos from Paris (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On October 8, 2025, Sports Donga reported that BTS member Taehyung (V) shared glimpses of his disciplined routine during his stay in Paris. Even during a hectic Fashion Week schedule, the singer's posts on Instagram and Weverse revealed that he went for an early morning jog around 6 a.m. Fans called it his professionalism and self-management.

The singer uploaded several photos from his time in Paris. This was when Taehyung attended the Celine 2026 Summer Collection as the brand’s global ambassador. The pictures showed a mix of serene and stylish moments. It showed him jogging in the morning with his crew and some other shots of him relaxing on the grass at Parc Saint-Cloud. Another image showed him in a leopard-print shirt.

As the photos circulated online, fans revived one of Taehyung's old nicknames, MyeongDongYoung.” It was a term that was used to represent the artist’s multidimensional appeal. The nickname was coined by a fan years ago, combining three Korean words: Myeong (from Myeongjak, meaning “masterpiece”), Donghwa (meaning “fairy tale”), and Yeonghwa (meaning “movie”). As noted by Sports Donga, fans used the term again to describe his Paris moments.

also-read-trending Trending
Fans were impressed by his dedication to maintaining a routine even amid a packed schedule. Netizens praised his focus and discipline. They wrote that he continues to carry himself with quiet professionalism despite his worldwide fame. An X user, @helenTK123, wrote,

"V is a true chameleon & can show us so many styles in a very short time span. His charm makes everyone feel special when around him. Truly one of a kind."
Social media soon filled with appreciation. Many also mentioned that Taehyung’s daily life feels as compelling as his artistry. Fans emphasized how his effort to jog early in the morning showed the same drive that has defined his career.

Others also appreciated the relaxed energy of his clips from Paris. Soon after, hashtags with his name were trending. It showed how even his habits continue to motivate his fans.

BTS Taehyung’s Paris Fashion Week highlights and ambassador moments

Taehyung was the face of Celine during a short visit to Paris for the brand's Été 2026 show. The event took place at Parc Saint-Cloud on October 5. According to Sports Donga, the BTS member spent his time enjoying some downtime and engaging in promotion as an ambassador. Taehyung was seen visiting various Celine locations around the city, talking with the staff, and posting pictures of himself wearing the brand's clothing, bags, and accessories.

At the event, he drew praise for his refined look. The singer wore a tailored tan-brown double-breasted coat paired with a silk scarf, sunglasses, and perfectly styled hair. His appearance at the show became one of the most talked-about moments of Paris Fashion Week.

Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)
Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Beyond the show, V's Instagram “photo dump” offered fans a deeper glimpse into his trip. The series of photos captured everything from his off-duty relaxation to his artistic side. It reflected both his approachable and polished image.

The post-event data mirrored his impact. Reports indicated that his appearance at the Celine showcase generated over 70 million online engagements within 24 hours.

As his trip concluded, Taehyung is currently preparing with other members for the group's comeback next year.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Edited by Somava
