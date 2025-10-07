“So disappointing” – Internet reacts as fans break lines & mob BTS’ Taehyung right after his praise for keeping order during Paris Fashion Week return

On October 7, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was spotted arriving in South Korea through Incheon International Airport. The singer returns after attending the CELINE Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. His appearance at the event made headlines worldwide. However, his return sparked discussions for different reasons.As soon as he arrived at the airport, fans were lined up behind the barricades, maintaining distance as they waited to see him. Taehyung noticed this and seemed happy with their orderly behavior. He even gave a thumbs-up to show his appreciation for their discipline.But the mood changed suddenly. A group of fans broke formation and started rushing toward him, causing chaos inside the terminal. The idol, who had been smiling moments earlier, looked surprised by the sudden rush.Viral videos online show him scratching his head and saying that the praise he gave earlier should be “cancelled,” since the situation quickly turned chaotic.Fans online expressed frustration. They pointed out that Taehyung has repeatedly requested calm behavior during arrivals and departures. Many shared disappointment online. An X user, @Sara Evanica, wrote,Evanica @Sara_EvanicaLINK@taeguide This is so disappointing! It’s not that he doesn’t want his fans to be there. He gets happy to see them but also wants them to behave nicely. This mobbing is not only dangerous for him but for all of them. Most of them only care about taking pics. When will they learn!!Netizens took to social media and emphasized that he enjoys seeing fans but wants everyone to stay safe and respectful. Some described the moment as “insane.&quot; Others noted that his happiness faded as the crowd lost control.𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜 (𝚟)𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛 @se7enrainydaysLINKI just don’t get why people keep doing this! 😱🤯 There’s always that one person who starts it and the rest immediately follow. It breaks my heart, he was genuinely so happy and then came the backlash. 😤 Whyyy???🎀⋆ @thvqueLINKit's not clocking to you how happy he'll be and how he'll appreciate you if yall BEHAVE especially on airportnay⁷ @FL0RALJKLINKtaehyung giving thumbs up for staying behind the line, but of course there are people who immediately ruin it after that. it's already one thing that some people always go to the airport, but this behavior is just insane. he was so happy about it :(Lizz💤🥢 misses taegi @polarnight613LINKTaehyung's happy face when he saw them maintaining distance at the Airports then they had to fvck it up and mob him the next second!Others noted that it was disheartening to see such neglect for safety, especially considering that the artist himself had previously supported the “Purple Ribbon Project” to promote order at airports.BTSmylover🫦 @anneneyliLINKI don’t understand Taehyung is the one who’s been so vocal about the mob at the airport, yet he’s always the one who ends up getting it. Why do those people never listen?? He’s getting freaking mobbed! can we the first fandom who doing this move? didn't come to airport ????jam⁷ ♡ @jikoobicartLINKHe was already happy seeing that they were there in a proper safe distance,, but some of yalls cant help but rlly rush off to him😓🫂 @_in_loVVe_LINKI love how however small it is , he takes the initiative to bring change ,patiently, applause others when they listen rather than following old behaviours that no one prior raised voice againstTaehyung’s airport look, Paris Fashion Week appearances, and moreAt Incheon Airport, Taehyung was dressed in a black CELINE cardigan with beige outlines, black trousers, and a brown leather bag. The idol had a CELINE invitation scarf tied around his waist. Fans noticed that it matched the scarves distributed at the show. The cashmere cardigan with gold buttons was from CELINE’s women’s collection.Taehyung attended CELINE’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation on October 5 at Parc de Saint-Cloud in Paris. The event was directed by Michael Rider. During his time in Paris, the BTS member was spotted in five different looks over just two days.Taehyung shares pictures from his Paris trip (Images via Instagram/@thv)His outfits ranged from a beige trench coat and leopard-print tie at the main show to a dark brown leather jacket paired with soft checkered trousers the next day. His presence at Fashion Week also drew attention for his interactions with other global figures, including Uma Thurman and LVMH executives. He has been CELINE’s global ambassador since 2023. His latest appearance marks his second major event with the brand since completing military service.In July 2025, he had spoken about reviving the “Purple Ribbon Project.” It is a fan-led initiative from 2018 that aimed to keep clear paths for BTS members at airports.