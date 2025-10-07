  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “So disappointing” – Internet reacts as fans break lines & mob BTS’ Taehyung right after his praise for keeping order during Paris Fashion Week return

“So disappointing” – Internet reacts as fans break lines & mob BTS’ Taehyung right after his praise for keeping order during Paris Fashion Week return

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 07, 2025 10:12 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung gets mobbed at Incheon Airport (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On October 7, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was spotted arriving in South Korea through Incheon International Airport. The singer returns after attending the CELINE Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. His appearance at the event made headlines worldwide. However, his return sparked discussions for different reasons.

Ad

As soon as he arrived at the airport, fans were lined up behind the barricades, maintaining distance as they waited to see him. Taehyung noticed this and seemed happy with their orderly behavior. He even gave a thumbs-up to show his appreciation for their discipline.

But the mood changed suddenly. A group of fans broke formation and started rushing toward him, causing chaos inside the terminal. The idol, who had been smiling moments earlier, looked surprised by the sudden rush.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Viral videos online show him scratching his head and saying that the praise he gave earlier should be “cancelled,” since the situation quickly turned chaotic.

Ad

Fans online expressed frustration. They pointed out that Taehyung has repeatedly requested calm behavior during arrivals and departures. Many shared disappointment online. An X user, @Sara Evanica, wrote,

Ad

Netizens took to social media and emphasized that he enjoys seeing fans but wants everyone to stay safe and respectful. Some described the moment as “insane." Others noted that his happiness faded as the crowd lost control.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others noted that it was disheartening to see such neglect for safety, especially considering that the artist himself had previously supported the “Purple Ribbon Project” to promote order at airports.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Taehyung’s airport look, Paris Fashion Week appearances, and more

At Incheon Airport, Taehyung was dressed in a black CELINE cardigan with beige outlines, black trousers, and a brown leather bag. The idol had a CELINE invitation scarf tied around his waist. Fans noticed that it matched the scarves distributed at the show. The cashmere cardigan with gold buttons was from CELINE’s women’s collection.

Ad

Taehyung attended CELINE’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation on October 5 at Parc de Saint-Cloud in Paris. The event was directed by Michael Rider. During his time in Paris, the BTS member was spotted in five different looks over just two days.

Taehyung shares pictures from his Paris trip (Images via Instagram/@thv)
Taehyung shares pictures from his Paris trip (Images via Instagram/@thv)

His outfits ranged from a beige trench coat and leopard-print tie at the main show to a dark brown leather jacket paired with soft checkered trousers the next day. His presence at Fashion Week also drew attention for his interactions with other global figures, including Uma Thurman and LVMH executives. He has been CELINE’s global ambassador since 2023. His latest appearance marks his second major event with the brand since completing military service.

Ad

In July 2025, he had spoken about reviving the “Purple Ribbon Project.” It is a fan-led initiative from 2018 that aimed to keep clear paths for BTS members at airports.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications