  "So proud of those true ARMYs"- Fans touched as BTS' Taehyung shares his gratitude to the fandom who respected his privacy during runs

"So proud of those true ARMYs"- Fans touched as BTS' Taehyung shares his gratitude to the fandom who respected his privacy during runs

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 25, 2025 08:17 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung shares his gratitude to the fandom (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On September 24, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) interacted with fans on Weverse, where he shared a heartfelt message about his recent experiences during workout runs. A fan asked him if he had ever encountered ARMYs while exercising outdoors. In response, Taehyung revealed that he had. He also noted that every single fan he came across behaved with remarkable respect.

He explained that they never approached him, never tried to run alongside him. Instead, they simply acknowledged his presence with a quiet BTS greeting gesture before giving him space. The singer wrote that he found their behavior considerate and even humorous.

He further said that he appreciated how fans acted as if it did not matter whether he was there or not. He added that because there were no sighting posts afterward, he believed ARMYs had been deliberately careful about maintaining his privacy. According to the translations by user @eternalhyyh on X, the singer wrote,

"So many, but I'm not even gonna lie, they were all so gentle, didn't event make a conversation, were considerate, didn't run with us, and I loved it and found it funny that they just did the bts gesture with that 'I don't care whether you're here or not' expression."
Taehyung even mentioned that he hopes to give fans some kind of gift in the future to thank them for their kindness. This was like a reward for their actions that made him feel comfortable enough to keep visiting that mountain often for runs.

"Looking at how there's no anecdotes, I feel like they've been so considerate. I gotta give them a present or something when I meet them the next time cause thanks to them I've been going to that mountain alot," the singer added.
Fans quickly took to social media to praise the fandom members who respected his boundaries. An X user, @slythermin7, wrote,

Many considered it a perfect example of the ideal relationship between an idol and their supporters. Fans emphasized that idols are also human beings who deserve uninterrupted personal time.

Others said that this was the behavior all fans should follow. ARMYs celebrated those who quietly gave him space. Netizens referred to them as the true fans of the group.

More on BTS' Taehyung’s privacy concerns and past experiences

This wasn’t the first time Taehyung showed appreciation for fans’ restraint. In December 2021, he posted a similar message after going to Hawaii during BTS’ extended break. He thanked ARMYs for pretending not to recognize him and allowing him to rest peacefully.

In 2020, he also shared his excitement about being able to ride the subway like an ordinary person without getting disturbed.

Nonetheless, concerns about the group's privacy still persist. Just days earlier, Taehyung made headlines for purchasing a luxurious penthouse in Cheongdam-dong, and shortly after, photos and the address of his new home started circulating online.

Fans expressed their concern by highlighting how such exposure could endanger Taehyung, especially with the rising number of break-in attempts and stalking incidents targeting BTS members.

Taehyung has dealt with sasaeng behavior before. This included a well-known incident in 2023, when a woman followed him into the elevator of his apartment building. The idol later shared that such intrusions deeply affected his sense of security. Jungkook has also faced repeated trespassing attempts, ranging from harassment at hotels to home invasions.

With BTS preparing for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback after finishing military service, fans hope the group can have a safer and more comfortable environment.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shreya Das
