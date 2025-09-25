"So proud of those true ARMYs"- Fans touched as BTS' Taehyung shares his gratitude to the fandom who respected his privacy during runs

On September 24, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) interacted with fans on Weverse, where he shared a heartfelt message about his recent experiences during workout runs. A fan asked him if he had ever encountered ARMYs while exercising outdoors. In response, Taehyung revealed that he had. He also noted that every single fan he came across behaved with remarkable respect.He explained that they never approached him, never tried to run alongside him. Instead, they simply acknowledged his presence with a quiet BTS greeting gesture before giving him space. The singer wrote that he found their behavior considerate and even humorous.He further said that he appreciated how fans acted as if it did not matter whether he was there or not. He added that because there were no sighting posts afterward, he believed ARMYs had been deliberately careful about maintaining his privacy. According to the translations by user @eternalhyyh on X, the singer wrote,&quot;So many, but I'm not even gonna lie, they were all so gentle, didn't event make a conversation, were considerate, didn't run with us, and I loved it and found it funny that they just did the bts gesture with that 'I don't care whether you're here or not' expression.&quot;💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINK250924 Taehyung on Weverse 💜 Have you met armys while running yet? 🐯 So many, but I'm not even gonna lie, they were all so gentle, didn't event make a conversation, were considerate, didn't run with us, and I loved it and found it funny that they just did the bts gesture +Taehyung even mentioned that he hopes to give fans some kind of gift in the future to thank them for their kindness. This was like a reward for their actions that made him feel comfortable enough to keep visiting that mountain often for runs.&quot;Looking at how there's no anecdotes, I feel like they've been so considerate. I gotta give them a present or something when I meet them the next time cause thanks to them I've been going to that mountain alot,&quot; the singer added.Fans quickly took to social media to praise the fandom members who respected his boundaries. An X user, @slythermin7, wrote,Minnietae⁷ 🎡 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @slythermin7LINKThis is so sweet and wholesome. I’m so proud of those true ARMYs. THIS IS HOW IT SHOULD ALWAYS BE!! 🙂‍↕️👏👏Many considered it a perfect example of the ideal relationship between an idol and their supporters. Fans emphasized that idols are also human beings who deserve uninterrupted personal time.sophie @thvchaptersLINKapparently taehyung is saying that army are considerate when he’s running and that they’re not bothering him. he seems to be very happy about it 🥺 (weverse translation)shaza 𐙚 @tetesjaanLINKtaehyung really love it when people respect his privacy 🥹Urmi 𝓑𝓣𝓢 𝔂𝓮𝓪𝓻 @urmila_BTSLINKThat's how they should feel around us SAFE and FREE the ARMY who never do this u are not ARMY u are just here for clout 🫥Arc☽ღ (ia) @archives613LINK@eternalhyyh Anyone doing opposites are not armys but I’m glad he had a good experienceOthers said that this was the behavior all fans should follow. ARMYs celebrated those who quietly gave him space. Netizens referred to them as the true fans of the group.ً @thvdiariesLINKtaehyung is really appreciative of ARMY who let him be and respect his privacy. He always let us know that he sees them and is grateful to them for being so considerate.Thv™ ♡ @taesmugLINKJust Taehyung spending his time as a normal person with his privacy being respected &amp;amp;amp; then coming on Weverse to share his experience with us being all happy and thanking Armys. The best person ever!•◡•⁷ BTS YEAR ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ | ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ🔍⍤⃝🔎 @ot7_JinssiLINK@eternalhyyh that's the Armys we know. We always listen and respect bangtan!More on BTS' Taehyung’s privacy concerns and past experiencesThis wasn’t the first time Taehyung showed appreciation for fans’ restraint. In December 2021, he posted a similar message after going to Hawaii during BTS’ extended break. He thanked ARMYs for pretending not to recognize him and allowing him to rest peacefully. In 2020, he also shared his excitement about being able to ride the subway like an ordinary person without getting disturbed.Thv™ ♡ @taesmugLINKRemember how happy Taehyung got when he took a ride on a Subway without anyone invading his privacy just like a normal person &amp;amp;amp; Then posted on weverse to share his excitement with us.Nonetheless, concerns about the group's privacy still persist. Just days earlier, Taehyung made headlines for purchasing a luxurious penthouse in Cheongdam-dong, and shortly after, photos and the address of his new home started circulating online. Fans expressed their concern by highlighting how such exposure could endanger Taehyung, especially with the rising number of break-in attempts and stalking incidents targeting BTS members.Taehyung has dealt with sasaeng behavior before. This included a well-known incident in 2023, when a woman followed him into the elevator of his apartment building. The idol later shared that such intrusions deeply affected his sense of security. Jungkook has also faced repeated trespassing attempts, ranging from harassment at hotels to home invasions. With BTS preparing for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback after finishing military service, fans hope the group can have a safer and more comfortable environment.