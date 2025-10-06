  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Biggest green flag"- Fans praise BTS' Taehyung for breaking gender norms by expressing desire to wear Celine's Womenswear sparkle purple dress

"Biggest green flag"- Fans praise BTS' Taehyung for breaking gender norms by expressing desire to wear Celine's Womenswear sparkle purple dress

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 06, 2025 12:47 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung expresses desire to wear a purple dress from Celine (Images via Instagram/@hairbymujin & Getty)

BTS’ Taehyung (V) proves why he is one of the most influential figures in global fashion. On October 5, 2025, he attended CELINE’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. There, the singer caught the fans' attention. However, this time, it was not for his look but for his views on self-expression and gender-neutral fashion.

Ad

While he was attending the show as CELINE’s global ambassador, Taehyung participated in a brief interview with Vogue Korea. When asked about which look caught his eye, he revealed that his favorite look from the collection was a sparkling purple dress. He added that he would love to try wearing it someday. He also remarked that there was “no rule” that said he couldn’t.

As translated by user @theTKuniverse on X, the BTS member answered,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hello, I’m V. I went to see the Celine show today, and first of all, there were so many really pretty looks. Among them, that purple dress — the one with a bit of sparkle — wow! I really want to wear it. But, well, when would I ever… huh? There’s no rule saying I can’t! I’ll have to try it sometime. Thank you."
Ad
Ad

The design Taehyung referred to was a shimmering sequined mini dress featured in CELINE’s latest Été 2026 collection by creative director Michael Rider. Fans were quick to notice how V connected with the collection’s spirit.

Soon after Vogue Korea posted the clip, social media platforms were filled with fan reactions praising him for his progressive attitude toward fashion. They praised him for embracing a garment traditionally categorized as womenswear. Many described him as the "green flag” for defying outdated gender norms. An X user, @ghostintk, wrote,

Ad
"thee biggest green flag."
Ad

Fans highlighted how his comment reflected an open-minded, authentic perspective that celebrates creativity without boundaries. Meanwhile, others said that his willingness to express interest in the dress made him someone who sees fashion as a form of art rather than a constraint.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans also drew parallels with his past choice. He had previously worn outfits such as flowing silhouettes, bold accessories, and unisex designs.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Taehyung’s CELINE partnership, Paris Fashion Week appearance, & more

Throughout his two-day stay in Paris, Taehyung showcased multiple CELINE outfits. His looks ranged from sharp tailored coats to relaxed, vintage-inspired streetwear. They earned acclaim from both fans and international fashion media.

His ability to personalize luxury designs and add his own sense of style reaffirmed his position as one of K-pop’s most fashion-forward figures.

Ad
Ad

Since being appointed CELINE’s global ambassador in 2023, Taehyung’s collaboration with the French luxury brand has only strengthened.

In other news, on October 6, CELINE launched a special section on its official website titled “A variety of silhouettes chosen by Celine global ambassador V.” The website features outfits curated by the BTS star himself.

Celine&#039;s showcase curated by BTS&#039; V (Images via Celine&#039;s Website)
Celine's showcase curated by BTS' V (Images via Celine's Website)

The update coincided with the Paris Fashion Week event and served as another testament to his influence in shaping the brand’s modern image.

Ad

As Taehyung continues to become a growing presence in fashion, he is also keeping up with the preparations for BTS’ 2026 group comeback and world tour.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications