"Biggest green flag"- Fans praise BTS' Taehyung for breaking gender norms by expressing desire to wear Celine's Womenswear sparkle purple dress

BTS’ Taehyung (V) proves why he is one of the most influential figures in global fashion. On October 5, 2025, he attended CELINE’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. There, the singer caught the fans' attention. However, this time, it was not for his look but for his views on self-expression and gender-neutral fashion.While he was attending the show as CELINE’s global ambassador, Taehyung participated in a brief interview with Vogue Korea. When asked about which look caught his eye, he revealed that his favorite look from the collection was a sparkling purple dress. He added that he would love to try wearing it someday. He also remarked that there was “no rule” that said he couldn’t.As translated by user @theTKuniverse on X, the BTS member answered,&quot;Hello, I’m V. I went to see the Celine show today, and first of all, there were so many really pretty looks. Among them, that purple dress — the one with a bit of sparkle — wow! I really want to wear it. But, well, when would I ever… huh? There’s no rule saying I can’t! I’ll have to try it sometime. Thank you.&quot;The design Taehyung referred to was a shimmering sequined mini dress featured in CELINE’s latest Été 2026 collection by creative director Michael Rider. Fans were quick to notice how V connected with the collection’s spirit.Soon after Vogue Korea posted the clip, social media platforms were filled with fan reactions praising him for his progressive attitude toward fashion. They praised him for embracing a garment traditionally categorized as womenswear. Many described him as the &quot;green flag” for defying outdated gender norms. An X user, @ghostintk, wrote,&quot;thee biggest green flag.&quot;STREAM LAYOVER⁷☽⚜️ @ghostintkLINKthee biggest green flagFans highlighted how his comment reflected an open-minded, authentic perspective that celebrates creativity without boundaries. Meanwhile, others said that his willingness to express interest in the dress made him someone who sees fashion as a form of art rather than a constraint.Sera⁷ @ianxeliosLINKTaehyung said he wants to try this beautiful purple sparky dress. He dgaf about toxic masculinity, as he should. 💜Lia @tkvkloveLINKTaehyung saying that he wants to wear the purple dress with sparkles and saying that he will try it someday because there is no rule saying that he can’t, he really said fvck toxic masculinityꪜ⭒ @thvianxLINKOmg taehyung said he really loves this sparkly purple dress from today’s Celine show and he really wants to wear it and then he added “when would I huh? There’s no rule saying I can’t, right? I’ll try it someday” it’s giving LMA purple version 😭 go ahead wear it king.ソソ @thebluuewayLINKI want to see taehyung wear the purple dress he liked so much during the show in the after party I want to see him wear it noFans also drew parallels with his past choice. He had previously worn outfits such as flowing silhouettes, bold accessories, and unisex designs.VV @vvvvwintervearLINKLOUDERRRRR!!!! For those who still don't want to listen to Tae. We stan the best man who isn't restricted to any gender f*cking norms. V AT CELINE FASHION SHOW TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 #VxCELINEPFW #TAEHYUNGxCELINE♡ @deIicattaeLINKTaehyung talking openly about how he’d wear a dress that was presented at the show and see nothing wrong with it is everything. He has already worn clothes from women’s collections in the past and also on his private trip with Jungkook, he keeps breaking stereotypes just by being♡ @kookvcentricLINKhere to remind you guys that taehyung doesn't believe in gender norms and has worn dresses since the beginningTaehyung’s CELINE partnership, Paris Fashion Week appearance, &amp; moreThroughout his two-day stay in Paris, Taehyung showcased multiple CELINE outfits. His looks ranged from sharp tailored coats to relaxed, vintage-inspired streetwear. They earned acclaim from both fans and international fashion media.His ability to personalize luxury designs and add his own sense of style reaffirmed his position as one of K-pop’s most fashion-forward figures.Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyungLINK6 OUTFITS IN 2 DAYS! THE FASHION ICON YOU ARE KIM TAEHYUNG! V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 @celineofficial #TAEHYUNGxCELINE CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNGSince being appointed CELINE’s global ambassador in 2023, Taehyung’s collaboration with the French luxury brand has only strengthened.In other news, on October 6, CELINE launched a special section on its official website titled “A variety of silhouettes chosen by Celine global ambassador V.” The website features outfits curated by the BTS star himself.Celine's showcase curated by BTS' V (Images via Celine's Website)The update coincided with the Paris Fashion Week event and served as another testament to his influence in shaping the brand’s modern image.As Taehyung continues to become a growing presence in fashion, he is also keeping up with the preparations for BTS’ 2026 group comeback and world tour.