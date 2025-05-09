"That's just so him"— Fans adore as 'Gugu ' BTS Jungkook's ever-growing roster of endearing nicknames

On May 6, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook took to social media when Choo Sung-hoon, aka Yoshihiro Akiyama, shared a video on his YouTube channel. The video captured a candid day spent with another BTS member, j-hope. The two enjoyed light-hearted conversations, but one particular moment stood out for fans.

Ad

During their chat, the rapper learned that Akiyama calls Jungkook "Gugu." While casually chatting, the staff suggested that the two speak more informally since they were spending the entire day together. This prompted j-hope to bring up the nickname and ask Akiyama if he truly calls Jungkook "Gugu."

Akiyama confirmed it with a smile. J-hope's surprised reaction was met with laughter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were quick to express their affection for the new name on social media. The nickname "Gugu" quickly gained popularity among fans, who felt it perfectly suited the singer's playful nature. An X user, @jeonsfairyy, wrote:

"gugu' pls that's going to be my fav jungkook nickname from now on that's just so him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many joined in to share their excitement online. They said it added to his already long list of affectionate nicknames. Someone even praised the nickname given by Yoshihiro Akiyama.

"he’s so real bc if i met him looking like this i would’ve called him gugu too," a fan commented.

"It fits him coz Gugu means precious in my language," another person added.

Ad

"pls gugu is such a cute nickname," an X user wrote.

"Jungkoook getting a new nickname "gugu" just added infinite number of years to my life," a user remarked.

Messages flooded social media with fans listing their favourite nickname of the GOLDEN artist.

"Love how the babie always gets babied by getting the babiest nicknames in the world gugu, googie, kookie, baby bun, baby star candy, and the list goes ON," a fan added.

Ad

"jung kook is the only person on this planet to have a never-ending list of goobieful nicknames. he has set an unbreakable record," a netizen mentioned.

"kookoo san it’s superior also gukkie, koo, jungoo," a user wrote.

More about Jungkook's bond with Yoshihiro Akiyama and his other popular nicknames

Jungkook and Yoshihiro Akiyama's friendship first caught fans' attention during a boxing session in June 2022. Their mutual respect and camaraderie grew stronger over time. Akiyama often praises the singer's determination and kind personality.

Ad

Jungkook also shares close bonds with several celebrities who have given him unique nicknames. Charlie Puth calls him Kookie, while the BTS bandmates affectionately call him JK or JayyKayy. The group leader, RM, gave him the nickname, Golden Maknae, for his expertise in everything he does.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Below are the popular nicknames of the idol and their meanings.

Golden Maknae: RM gave this nickname even before BTS's debut. It symbolizes Jungkook's versatility in singing, dancing, sports, and various talents. Kookie: A playful twist on his name. His bandmates and fans frequently use it to express endearment. Muscle Pig (Geun-yook Tokki): It reflects his muscular physique and fitness obsession while maintaining his adorable bunny-like charm. Bunny: Inspired by his playful expressions and gentle demeanor, which often remind fans of a bunny. Justin Seagull: This pre-debut nickname was inspired by his hometown. The seagull is the official bird of Busan. Baby Star Candy: Fans call him this for his youthful and bright personality. Funky Little Pop Star: The nickname highlights his vibrant energy and captivating stage presence. Happy Herbivore Dinosaur: Given for his cheerful nature despite his muscular build. JayyKayy: This nickname is often called by the singer's bandmates, j-hope and Jin, in an elongated manner.

Ad

In addition to the above ones, fans and friends have lovingly bestowed even more unique nicknames upon Jungkook. Some of these include:

Soap Scented Puppy

Baby Foodie

OJO (for his big eyes and round nose)

Boba Ball (because of his bowl-cut hairstyle)

Baby Highness

Pretty Maknae

Donation Fairy

Triple Threat

Alphabet Boy

Bam's Dad

Main Pop Boy (given by Jack Harlow)

Global Solo Pop Star (by Korean Media)

Koo Koo-san (by Jimin)

Soonduggie (by Suga's dad)

Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. He was enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to complete his duty and be discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More