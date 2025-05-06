"The members helped me a lot": j-hope opens up about BTS inspiring his passion for music

On Tuesday, May 6, BTS' j-hope sat down for an interview with Zach Sang for his radio show, Zach Sang Show. During the same time, the idol talked about several things, including his ongoing tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, his recent solo releases like Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, Mona Lisa, and more.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At one point, when the idol was discussing his solo career, he highlighted how it was very different from how it was for him as a BTS member. He expressed that being part of BTS not only made him evolve as a team member but also inspired his passion for music as a solo artist. Here's a part of what he stated during the interview:

"Doing a concert as a part of BTS & putting out solo music and performances makes me feel that I’m growing in many ways, not just as a team, but also as a solo artist. I think ultimately, those experiences will shape who I am and allow me to be the better version of myself moving forward."

Ad

He continued to talk about how the members' presence and passion for music further ignited his love for it.

"The members helped me a lot. I found my initial passion for music through dance, but when it comes to producing and rapping, when I came to Seoul and saw how passionate the other members are about music, I learned different ways to love music. And the members taught me different ways to express my feelings through music."

Ad

Ad

j-hope shares his thoughts on BTS's future, the members' solo careers, and more in a recent interview with Zach Sang

During his recent interview with Zach Sang, BTS' j-hope talked about what could be in store for fans when the members reunite in the coming months of 2025. With all the members scheduled to be discharged from their military service in June 2025, the idol stated that the solo path that the members took during the group hiatus might be a huge influence on BTS' future.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He stated that the timeline of two years during which the members focused on their own style of music might have led them to learn new things. Therefore, he expressed that it could be a healthy addition to BTS' upcoming music. Here's what j-hope stated about the same in his interview with Zach Sang:

"When we thought about what we could continuously show and do as a team moving forward, it was an open-minded question at the time. In order to make music as a team in a healthy way, as each of us makes their own music, we each go through personal growth and growing pains that come with it, and we learn many things."

Ad

BTS' j-hope continued,

"And then, when we reunite after doing our own things, those experiences will fill us with new strength and energy. And now that's very soon. Everyone has grown while pursuing their solo projects. I think that will all contribute to the music that we create as BTS."

Following the same, many fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the reunion of the BTS members and what their comeback would look like.

Ad

In other news, BTS' j-hope has released three singles since his return from the military, namely LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and Mona Lisa. The idol is currently rolling out his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which is expected to put out shows in cities like Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and more in the coming months of May and June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More