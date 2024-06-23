"He's like a piece of art" — Fans mesmerized by new concept clip of Jimin's upcoming album, MUSE

Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE has been the talk of the town, and the official concept clip recently released online, leaving fans over the moon. On June 22, 2024, the concept photos of this album were released along with the concept clip, 'BLOOMING version.'

In the 15-second video, the idol was seen wearing a khaki blazer and matching pants. He sat with his elbow resting on a sofa and his head propped on his hand. The scene was set in a dimly lit room filled with a variety of flowers as a ray of light fell on him. The clip also included a close-up of the singer's face, leaving fans mesmerized.

"Words don't do justice on how brilliant, exquisite and heavenly Jiminie is," a fan commented.

"JIMIN himself personified love, beauty, wit and talent," another added.

"I have that 13 tattooed in my soul," one of the fans commented.

Others called him "breathtaking" and expressed their excitement for the upcoming project.

"He is so breathtaking," a fan said.

"PARK JIMIN is serving everything in this era," an enthusiastic fan added.

"Gorgeous. How will we survive!?!" a fan commented.

MUSE's BLOOMING version concept clip and photos saw Jimin in various outfits

The idol's sophomore album was first announced on June 17, 2024. After RM’s Right Person, Wrong Place, fans were not expecting to be treated to another album by a BTS member for a while. However, after the idol's solo album, MUSE, was announced, fans were eager to see what it would bring to the table.

The recently released clip was unveiled along with three concept photos of the idol in different outfits. One of the pictures saw Jimin in a white cropped t-shirt with a black tie and black trousers as he posed with a rockstar guitar against a floral background. In another picture, the Like Crazy singer was seen in a navy blue striped blazer, which he paired with a tie and multiple brooches.

The last image showcased him in a beige jacket, a white t-shirt, and jeans. He was seen holding a blue flower against his right cheek. In each of these pictures, his hair stood out prominently.

The inclusion of a guitar in the concept hints at a possible rock influence in the album. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

The idol is set to collaborate with artists like Loco and Sofia Carson in the much-awaited project.