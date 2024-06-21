Who is Sofia Carson? Actress’ controversial past with BTS and others resurfaces amid her upcoming collaboration with Jimin

On Thursday, June 20, BigHit Entertainment released the tracklist of BTS Jimin's upcoming album, Muse, revealing his collaboration with Sofia Carson. The two singers will be coming together for the track, Slow Dance, on the idol's album, which is expected to be released on July 19. While fans are usually enthusiastic about collaborations, they are quite uncomfortable about Sofia appearing in Jimin's track.

Sofia Carson, an American actress and singer, is not an unfamiliar figure for ARMYs. In 2019, Sofia Carson was spotted entering the BTS members' photo session on the red carpet during the group's attendance at the Billboard Music Awards. This caused quite a stir on the internet as fans expressed that the singer intruded on the group and clicked pictures with them without their permission.

Apart from this controversy, the actress was speculated for her alleged problematic stance in a 2022 movie called Purple Hearts. Some people claimed that the movie showcased pro-military propaganda. With quite a few unsettling instances around the singer, fans have not been very welcoming of the upcoming collaboration.

All you need to know about Sofia Carson amidst the news of her upcoming collaboration with BTS Jimin

Sofia Carson, also known as Sofía Lauren Daccarett Char, is a 31-year-old American singer and actress born on April 10, 1993. She's been quite successful in the industry, with a handful of hits in both fields. She made her singing debut in 2016 through her debut single, Love is the Name. Before her debut, she also took up education along the lines of dance and vocals.

She was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and her parents are José F. Daccarett and Laura Char Carson. While her parents were initially in Colombia, they later moved to Florida and had Sofia Carson. The singer is related to the Char family, a family of Colombian politicians, through her mother.

In 2002, she was accepted into the University of Miami’s Musical Theatre Summer Intensive and participated in several competitive programs focused on dance and vocals. Later, in 2006, she attended St. Hugh School and graduated from Carrollton School in Miami with a course on classical vocal training. Her acting career kickstarted in 2014 with her guest appearance in Austin & Ally.

She not only appeared in several teen shows and movies such as Descendants, A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, Feel The Beat, etc., but also developed her career into other genres. She can also be spotted in famous shows and movies such as the Spider-man series, Purple Hearts, If You Have, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and more.

Some of the many hit tracks she's released include her soundtracks for Descendants and its sequels, along with her OST for Purple Hearts. She also released several singles, such as Applause, Come Back Home, Miss U More Than U Know, and Back To Beautiful. She's also expected to release two other tracks this year, I Hope You Know and Joke's On Me.

Netizens express disinterest in Jimin and Sofia Carson's collaboration owing to the actress's family background and her movie Purple Hearts

On June 20, BTS Jimin's tracklist for his upcoming second album was released, revealing many collaborations. One of the tracks, Slow Dance, was revealed to be a collaboration with Sofia Carson. Her name immediately sparked debates on the internet.

Many fans brought up the controversy around her movie Purple Hearts. The movie revolves around the female lead, a singer with type 1 diabetes, who meets a U.S. Marine, Luke, a recovering drug addict. The movie allegedly propagated sympathy towards the U.S. military.

Many netizens claimed that the U.S. military is one of the primary reasons and the cause of today's war crimes and relative issues. Therefore, the movie and her contribution to the film that advocated this alleged propaganda resurfaced in light of her collaboration with Jimin.

Some netizens also pointed out her family background. While many weren't aware of this fact, a few netizens said that the singer belongs to one of the most powerful families in Colombia.

Sofia Carson's real name, Sofia Dacarett Char, was immediately recognized by many netizens who claimed that her family is known for their alleged political corruption and illegal activities. Therefore, there have been talks among netizens regarding their disinterest in the collaboration. There have also been suggestions for a boycott of the collaboration.

Meanwhile, Jimin is expected to roll out another collaborative track with Loco, a South Korean rapper housed under AOMG, for the track Smeraldo Garden Marching Time.

The album is collectively produced by the idol, PDogg, GHSTLOOP, and more. Given that Jimin branched for more collaborations this time, unlike his debut solo album, FACE, fans are thrilled to hear a new side of the idol.