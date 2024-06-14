Rolling Stone names BTS’ RM’s ‘Right Person, Wrong Place’ as one of the best albums of 2024 so far

On June 14, 2024, Rolling Stone named Right Person, Wrong Place by RM of BTS as one of the best worldwide albums of 2024 so far. Rolling Stone announced a list of 63 albums by different global artists that have impacted multiple parts of the world.

As soon as the fans listened to the album upon its release on May 24th, they commented on the evolution of RM’s solo music since his last album, Indigo. Some fans were sure from the get-go that this album would turn into something iconic and they yearned for all the recognition it deserves. Fans feel that by naming it as one of the best albums of the year, Rolling Stone magazine solidified their belief in the BTS star’s music.

In the magazine’s words,

“Right Person, Wrong Place is psychedelia-tinged and soulful.”

Rolling Stone officially recognizes RM's Right Person, Wrong Place

Right Person, Wrong Place is RM’s second full-length solo venture with 11 tracks structured so that each song tells a different story and subtly transitions into the next as if telling a continual story.

In his own words, Rolling Stone’s writer M. Johnston described this album as,

"On his heady second solo album, RM interrogates the relationship between his world-conquering presented self and the "ordinary young man named Kim Namjoon" that he might've been. His lyrical ride is made even more mind-expanding by the music laid down by the star and his collaborators.”

It is the only K-pop album selected from the list of over 60 global music albums.

Earlier when it came out, the album received a 5-star rating from the magazine and firm, New Musical Express (NME). During the first week of June, Billboard announced the album debuted at the number 5 spot on its Top 200 Albums chart. This marked his highest solo entry in any of the “Billboard 200” charts to date.

According to Nielsen, the album had sold over 54000 during its first week, as reported on May 31st. Just during this first week, the BTS leader also became only the third Korean rapper to achieve 2 billion streams on Spotify after bandmates, Suga and J-hope.