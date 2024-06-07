  • home icon
  • "Pure love poured into the charts" — Fans react to reports of BTS' RM owning 60% of a Billboard chart

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Modified Jun 07, 2024 14:42 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM takes over 60% of Billboard Rap Digital Sales Chart (Images via Weverse)

BTS’ RM took over 60 percent of the Billboard chart and received attention from fans online. On June 7, Forbes reported that the BTS leader secured 60 percent of the Billboard Rap Digital Sales Chart with the songs on his latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

According to Forbes, six songs from the singer’s second album made it to the chart, as there are only ten spots on the Billboard Rap Digital Sales Chart. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about this achievement. They highlighted that Kim Namjoon has not been promoting this comeback as he currently serves in the military.

A user on X wrote,

“Pure love poured into the chart.”
The fans further highlighted why they enjoyed listening to the latest album by the Persona singer. They expressed their pride in the artist on X.

“Oh Namjoon you were born to be famous, rich, talented and unbothered” — a fan said on X.
“GRAMMY WORTHY I TELL YOU.”— another fan added.
“He deserved every bit of it and more.”— a user commented.
Fans also expressed their gratitude to the idol for giving good music and wished him success.

“Everyone in the world needs to know just how amazing RPWP is. Namjoon's music and craftsmanship are always great.”— a user stated.
“I'm so proud of Namjoon he achieved all this without him being present to promote it.”— a fan said.
“OH NAMJOON YOU WILL BE FOREVER SUCCESSFUL.”— another fan added.
“BTS as a group and as soloists always slays!! They don't know how to give flops.”— another fan said.

BTS’ RM album songs from Right Place, Wrong Person topped several charts

On May 24, BIGHIT MUSIC released RM’s highly awaited second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, with the music video of the titular tune LOST!. Besides the title song, did the album include tracks like Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of Love, and Domodachi (feat. Little Simz)? (Interlude) (with DOMI & JD BECK), Groin, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), Come back to me, and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

On June 7, the second track, Nuts ranked No. 2, the highest-ranking song by RM from the latest album on the Billboard chart. Meanwhile, the last song that entered the chart was “? (Interlude) featuring DOMi & JD BECK”, at No. 7. According to Forbes, only two songs have been named from the six songs charted on Billboard.

The chart ranks best-selling and most downloaded rap songs of the week, on which RM took over six spots at once with his new hits. RM made it to the Billboard Rap Digital Sales Chart with six tracks, taking up spots from No. 2 to No. 7. He was only behind Kendrick Lamar’s widely popular diss track Not Like Us.

Moreover, Right Place, Wrong Person ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart on June 5, 2024. It also entered the Billboard 200 Album Chart at No. 5, marking his third solo entry. Previously, the mixtape Mono. The full-length album INDIGO also charted on the Billboard 200 Album.

The BTS leader also topped two iTunes charts with his recent music release. He topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart with the title track LOST! and dominated the European iTunes Album Chart with the album Right Place, Wrong Person No. 1.

Edited by Toshali Kritika
