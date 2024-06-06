“Definitely cheered everyone up”- LOST! MV cast reveals BTS’ RM’s thoughtful gesture on sets with Korean treats including Jin Ramen

RM’s LOST! music video cast Audrey Kang revealed that the BTS member treated everyone with Korean snacks on the set. On June 4, Audrey Kang shared some behind-the-scenes images from the LOST! music video set. One of the photos showcased snacks given by RM. According to the Instagram post, the image was dated October 27, 2023.

The snacks included popular Korean ramen from brands like Jin Ramen and Shin Ramen, some cookies, onion rings, chips, and more. Audrey Kang shared her thoughts through the caption praising the kind gesture of the K-pop idol. She wrote:

“RM @rkive gave us Korean snacks and Korean ramyeon! I've been craving Korean snacks in London, so it was extra special when I received them. It definitely cheered everyone up.”

She further added another note in Korean, whose Google translation to English read:

“Korean snacks in Romania? A person with a beautiful heart... Couldn't eat ramen because I'm a Pescoterian, but I ate the cookies so well Thinking about keeping the bag of cookies.. Thoughts to keep in mind only!”

Audrey Kang on playing the overconfident Persona of BTS’ RM in the LOST! music video

On May 24, BTS leader RM dropped his highly anticipated album Right Place, Wrong Person with the title track LOST!. The same day he also released the music video for the titular tune which depicted the human emotions of being lost in the struggle of life.

In this video, Audrey Kang played one of the personas of Kim Namjoon, according to her Instagram post, she portrayed the overconfident persona. On May 27, Audrey Kang posted an unseen video where she stood in the front followed by RM and other cast members, an image of a similar scene, and another picture of herself.

She revealed in the post that she went through two auditions to play this role and was surprised to find out that she would be one of the persona of the Persona singer. She wrote:

“I remember the first day vividly - shaking your hands, being called by my name - Audrey, and responding to my English. Speaking in English as it was more comfortable for me to speak in English. How kind of you to do that. I still remember the first day of shooting. It was a scene walking in front of the elevator, right next to you, and I was so nervous that I could hear my heart pounding.”

Kang further revealed the words she said to herself at that moment. She said:

"I'm a pro, so I have to act like one. I absolutely can't show that I'm nervous!" I shouted at myself, acting over confidently. You couldn't tell, right?”

More about BTS’ RM's Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person is the BTS leader's second album following INDIGO which was released in December 2022. The album included 11 tracks: Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude) (with DOMI & JD BECK), Groin, LOST!, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), Come back to me, and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

The album Right Place, Wrong Person reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart (list dated June 8, 2024). The album also ranked No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. This is the third album by the BTS member to enter the Billboard 200 Albums chart, previously INDIGO reached No. 3 in 2022 and the mixtape mono reached No. 1 in 2018.