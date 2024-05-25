032c drops unreleased photos of BTS' RM clicked by Wing Shya in celebration of his album release

032c magazine recently released some unseen editorial images starring BTS’ RM from their Issue #44, captured by renowned photographer Wing Shya. On May 24, RM dropped his highly anticipated second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, and to celebrate this release, 032c shared some unreleased photographs.

The magazine collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta for the #44 issue. The BTS leader was announced as an ambassador for the brand in 2023. For this photoshoot, he wore a classic white shirt, neat shorts, and a checkered woolen long coat. He added the Bottega Veneta Snake Socks along with a black tie to complete the ensemble. Particularly photographs depicted in a classic noir cinematic scene with a retro style.

On May 24, Wing Shya, in collaboration with 032c magazine, shared the new images through their official social media, where RM is captured turning around and showcasing his coat. In another image, he is seen lying down on the floor of a hotel, and a spotlight focuses on his face.

BTS’ RM's collaboration with Hong Kong photographer Wing Shya on his new album, Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 24, 2024, the BTS leader unveiled Right Place, Wrong Person, marking his second album release after INDIGO in 2022. For this album, he released three sets of concept photos, each set photographed by different artists from different parts of the world.

He collaborated with Wing Shya, Takahiro Mizushima, and Rosie Marks. The first series, comprising nine concept photos captured by Wing Shya in a noir setting, was shared on April 30, 2024, through the official social media pages of BTS.

According to Star 1, an official representative from Big Hit Music said:

"Wing Shya interpreted the meaning of 'Right Place, Wrong Person' in his own way. Wing Shya used unique light and contrast to maximize RM's sensuous atmosphere and captured it in a unique composition."

RM drops LOST music video

On May 24 at 1 p.m. KST (9 a.m. IST), Kim Namjoon released the music video for the title track, LOST. The music video began with two foreign presenters speaking in Korean, introducing Kim Namjoon’s latest song LOST on a talk show.

The BTS member is seen lost in a maze, moving around a strange office with his colleagues, who also seem to be confused. Kim Namjoon conveyed the story of people who are lost in life and who have questions with contradicting answers to this alternative pop song.

His second album consists of a total of 11 tracks:

Nuts

Groins

Right Place, Wrong Person

LOST (title track)

Out of Love

Domodachi (feat. Little Simz)

? (interlude)

Heaven

Around the World in a Day (feat. Moses Sumney)

ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)

Come Back to Me

Previously, the Persona singer dropped a music video for the track Come Back to Me featuring actress Kim Min-ha, who has shown her acting prowess through dramas like Pachinko and Partners for Justice and films like Call, After Spring, and more. It also featured actors like Joseph Lee, Lee Sukhyeong, Kim A-hyun, Choi Seung-yoon, Kang Gil-woo, and Gil So-you.

On May 11, a day after the release of the song, Come Back to Me reached the No. 1 position on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 82 different countries.

RM’s second full album, Right Place, Wrong Person, is available on music service platforms like Spotify, iTunes, YouTube music, and more.