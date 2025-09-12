“He’s truly an angel” - Fans proud as BTS’ RM marks 31st birthday with 200M won donation to two Seoul hospitals, aiming to expand healthcare access

BTS' leader RM marked his 31st birthday by giving 200 million won (roughly USD $154,000) to aid medical progress in South Korea. He split the sum evenly, donating 100 million won to Korea University Medical Center and 100 million won to Seoul Asan Medical Center. The K-pop idol explained his reason, saying (K-media Sports Chosun reports),
"It is meaningful to be able to participate in the development of medicine and the value of respect for life."
The gift to Korea University Medical Center will go toward upgrading hospital facilities and broadening patient services. RM has long celebrated September 12 with acts of charity. Last year, he directed 100 million won from a veterans’ fund to the Korean Forensic Society.
In 2021 and 2022, he contributed to cultural efforts, supporting the Overseas Cultural Heritage Foundation and projects to restore and preserve historical sites. Korea University expressed gratitude for Namjoon's support, with Vice President Yoon Eul-sik stating,
"RM's warm heart to make a better world will be a great help for patients to regain their health.' We value the value of sharing that you have told us, and we will do our best to grow into a more reliable super-gap medical institution"I thanked him."
RM’s donation highlights his commitment to creating a real-world impact. By backing both healthcare and cultural preservation, he continues to use his influence to benefit society and support those in need.
"Words cannot describe just how much I love and respect this man he is truly an angel 🥺🥺," an X user commented.
Many have noted that it's his birthday, yet he’s the one offering gifts.
Others are describing him as "amazing," an "inspiration" to many, and the one with a "big heart."
BTS' RM celebrates 31st birthday with blonde hair reveal
On his birthday, Namjoon shared snippets from his day on Instagram Stories, showing appreciation for fans’ warm wishes. The K-pop idol posted an image of a fancy cake with a handwritten note, giving followers a peek at his celebration.
Another story featured a mirror selfie with blonde hair. Many speculated if the new look hints at upcoming BTS plans, especially after Jimin’s recent blonde locks. Namjoon also reposted the official BTS account’s birthday message, recognizing the gesture.
BTS members also celebrated RM’s 31st birthday. Bandmate j-hope shared unseen pics of RM on Instagram Stories, captioning one “HB!!! @rkive.” Meanwhile, Jin gifted him a white gold diamond ring from FRED worth $7,670.