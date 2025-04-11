"Heewan and ramwoo traumatized me"– Gong Myung & Kim Min-ah's Way Back Love leaves fans in tears after emotional premiere episodes

On April 3, 2025, TVING aired the premiere episodes of Way Back Love. The drama didn’t take long for fans to be emotionally wrecked. The series stars Gong Myung and Kim Min-ha and explores themes of love, grief, and redemption through a fantasy-romance lens.

Ad

The drama is based on Seo Eun-chae’s novel. The drama tells the story of Jung Hee-wan. She is a 24-year-old woman who has lost her will to live. She is soon visited by her childhood best friend and first love, Kim Ram-woo. The latter is now appearing as a grim reaper.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The unique premise blends past and present as they reunite to fulfill a bucket list. The tragic twist is that Hee-wan only has a week left to live. Early episodes reveal heartbreaking memories, missed confessions, and raw emotion.

Fans have been especially devastated by scenes showing Ramwoo’s sacrifice and Heewan’s lingering pain. An X user, @iminnha, wrote,

"cried a river after watching ep 3 of way back love...heewan and ramwoo traumatized me...."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media lit up with reactions. The emotional weight of the flashbacks and present-day regrets has turned the show into a tearjerker must-watch.

""whats ur favorite horror movie?" idk maybe its when ramwoo was trying his best to smile after finding out that he and his friend likes the same girl but eyes can't lie so we can still see that he was hurt and he knew that he had to sacrifice one," a fan commented.

Ad

"NOO IM NOT OKAY... the pain, all that grief, the whole 'what if' life they're stuck in, and their acting... sksk triple kill," another person remarked.

"not me gaslighting myself into thinking that these two will finally have their happy ending and second chance at love when the truth is one's already dead and the other one is dying," a user added.

Ad

"Such a painful drama. But one thing they are not exaggerating the events. Spontaneous events here hurt the most," a netizen mentioned.

Fans joked that the cast of Way Back Love owes them therapy after giving them an emotional heartbreak.

"How can I contact minha & gongmyung so they can pay for my therapy after hurting me this way," a fan commented.

Ad

"stop torturing me like this," an X user wrote.

"Cried like crazy," another person added.

More about the story, cast, and what to expect next in ‘Way Back Love’

Way Back Love moves between high school days and the painful present. It reveals the bond Hee-wan and Ram-woo built. It begins with a name-swapping prank that unexpectedly shapes their identities.

Ad

After Ram-woo’s tragic accident years ago, Hee-wan shut herself off. His return as a grim reaper shocks her into facing unresolved feelings and hidden truths.

In Episode 3, fans saw a moment where Ramwoo tried to hide his heartbreak after discovering his friend liked Hee-wan too.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was an emotional peak that left fans gutted. The fact that Ramwoo died before he could respond made the pain even deeper.

Way Back Love also stars Jung Gun-joo, Oh Woo-ri, Ko Chang-seok, and Seo Young-hee in supporting roles. The show was created by Roh Deok and directed by Choi Ha-na. The writers Song Hyeon-ju and Jang In-jung were behind the script.

Way Back Love was one of the six dramas featured at the 29th Busan International Film Festival and will run for six episodes in total. It streams weekly on TVING. For global viewers, they will be able to watch via Viki and Viu.

Ad

Episodes 3 and 4 of Way Back Love aired on April 10, and the next batch is scheduled for April 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More