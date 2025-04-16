"HER CAREER FLASH BEFORE HER EYES"—Fans react to viral video of ILLIT's Wonhee almost bumping into ZEROBASEONE's Gunwook

ILLIT's Wonhee went viral on social media for a hilarious moment with ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) member, Gunwook, at the INGALIVE UNI-CON. On April 12-13, 2025, SBS held the INGALIVE UNI-CON recording in Tokyo, Japan, with the lineup including ILLIT and ZB1.

During the event, K-pop idols were seen waving and interacting with fans on stage. The two groups were walking one after the other. As seen in the multiple videos circulating on the internet, fans noticed that Wonhee accidentally almost bumped into Gunwook while greeting fans. She stepped back in a hurry, and Gunwook turned around.

He had no idea what happened and was also startled by the situation. Wonhee instantly apologized to Gunwook, and they bowed towards each other. Netizens found Wonhee's reflex action hilarious and shared their comments on X.

"IM CRYING SHE SAW HER CAREER FLASH BEFORE HER EYES. SHES SO CUTE," a fan said.

"Can i say something? Because i love Gunwook and the illit girls seem really nice and genuine, but i cant help but feel sad to see her instantly do a deep 90° bow what looks out of fear, after everything they went through," a netizen commented.

"Poor girl probably saw her whole idol career flashing before her eyes," a fan added.

The clip left fans laughing, as they found Wonhee's action adorable.

"I haven’t stopped laughing ever since this clip dropped SHES UNINTENTIONALLY SO FUNNY," a fan stated.

"PLS SHE GOT SO SCARED THAT SHE ALMOST SLIPPED, THE BOTH “OH!” REACTION IS FRYING MEE," a user reacted.

"Without the kpop context you would’ve thought she got electrocuted by his back or something," a netizen said.

K-pop fans observed Gunwook's reaction to the incident. He appeared to be concerned about Wonhee and waited to see if she was alright.

"Lmaooo she was so shocked when wook had suddenly stopped walking and gunwook was so shocked and concerned hahaha," a user highlighted.

"Cute kind kids, the way gunwook waited wonhee to turn back so that he can make sure she was okay and the way wonhee bowed both very cutesy, my kids fr," a fan wrote.

"For a moment gunwook looked like he was going to dance to you calling my name by got7," a netizen mentioned.

ILLIT prepares for 1st fan meeting tour & ZEROBASEONE to hold BLUE MANSION fan-con in Seoul

The five-member BE:LIFT LAB girl group, ILLIT is all set to go on its first fan meeting concert tour—Glitter Day across South Korea and Japan. The tour will have six shows in Seoul on June 7 and 8, 2025, which will be held at Olympic Hall.

The group will then perform at two shows in Yokohama, Japan, on August 10 and 11, 2025, at the Pia Arena MM. The last two shows are scheduled to be held at Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka on September 3 and 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE is gearing up for their FAN-CON BLUE MANSION, which is slated to be held from April 18 to April 20, 2025. This is the nine-member boy group's second FAN-CON since August 2023.

2025 BLUE MANSION will take place at KSPO Dome, located in Olympic Park, Seoul, South Korea. The boy group is anticipated to perform some of its recently released tracks, like Doctor! Doctor!, Devil Game, and other songs from the fifth EP, BLUE PARADISE.

Notably, the INGALIVE UNI-CON recorded on April 12 and 13, 2025, featuring ILLIT, ZEROBASEONE, and many other K-pop acts, will be broadcast on SBS in the first half of 2025.

