“Her Oscar nomination is coming”: Fans thrilled as Jeon Somi set for Hollywood debut in horror-thriller Perfect Girl with Arden Cho & Adeline Rudolph

Jeon Somi is set to make her first screen appearance. The artist has officially signed on for the horror-thriller Perfect Girl. Deadline revealed she will act alongside Arden Cho, remembered for Teen Wolf and K-Pop Demon Hunters, as well as Adeline Rudolph from Resident Evil. The film traces a fierce contest among trainees, with only four slots open in a soon-to-debut idol group. As the selection closes in, a new trainee steps in, heightening pressure. Soon, a wave of unsettling incidents targets the girls, sparking questions about who is behind the attacks and who will remain in the final team. Perfect Girl signals the South Korean artist's shift into acting after establishing herself as a solo name in K-pop, and fans couldn’t be more excited.&quot;Her oscar nomination is coming,&quot; an X user commented.. @celebrityskinLINKher oscar nomination is comingThe screenplay is penned by Lynn Q. Yu, while directing duties fall to Hong Won-ki, the filmmaker of Goedam and founder of Korean studio Zanybros. Production comes through Badlands, Thunder Road (best known for the John Wick films), and Arden Cho. Six original tracks are slated for the project, though Somi’s involvement in the music is not yet confirmed.TGDAVE 🔥 @CaraxesTGLINKexcited to see jeon somi step into acting her debut in a horror thriller sounds like a big moveGiii @Giii_014LINKSomi entering her idol-to-final-girl arc? I’m so here for it.bitsmesh @wafflewhistleLINKJeon Somi is an excellent choice for a role that likely requires a mix of talent and vulnerability. I'm looking forward to seeing how it turns out.Meanwhile, others expressed their pride in her debut role, referring to her as “actress Somi.”☆ april | 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒄 &amp; 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝐟𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒅 ♡👑 @wondrousshawnLINK😭💓 GIRL, YOU'RE GONNA ATE THIS ROLE FOR REAL @somi_official_ IM SO PROUD OF YOU! ✨Tiny T🦁💛☁️ @TowakpopLINKActress SOMI let’s gooooo😭🙌chaotic n confused @idlesennikLINKoh actress jeon somi i’m so ready for youJeon Somi Reveals Acting Ambitions, Lands Global Audition OffersJeon Somi (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)Jeon Somi is moving toward the acting scene, with filmmakers overseas already reaching out. On August 27, 2025, she joined comedian Lee Yongjin on his YouTube channel episode titled Getting CLOSER to Hollywood – Jeon Somi’s Surprising Yongtarot Results | EP.43. There, the K-pop idol revealed that she’s been approached for several tryouts abroad. She mentioned that the shift started while filming a music video built around vanity. The project gave her space to show varied feelings, sparking her interest in acting. The 24-year-old later screened the clip for senior actors Seol Kyung-Gu and his wife Song Yoon-Ah, who complimented her delivery and urged her to continue exploring the field.“I showed him my acting. Uncle Kyung-gu never says anything unnecessary. Somi, this is what we call ‘method.’ You’ve experienced a rare moment that even we only encounter occasionally,&quot; she asserted. Her earliest brush with acting came in 2017 through KBS’ Idol Drama Operation Team. Alongside fellow idols, she co-created and appeared in Let’s Only Walk the Flower Road. That effort also formed the short-term unit Girls Next Door, which recorded the soundtrack for the show.Later, she was seen in MBC’s Surprise Mystery TV in the Unbelievable Story slot. Somi portrayed a ghostly figure, performing in stormy weather and rough settings while even handling a parrot. Dressed in a pale dress and wig, she leaned into the chilling look.Supporters remember that Jeon Somi’s dad, Matthew Douma, a Dutch-Canadian performer, once had a role as an American soldier in the popular drama Descendants of the Sun. Now that the songstress is beginning to explore acting herself, many are eager to see if she’ll carve a path similar to his.